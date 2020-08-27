Schuyler looks for clarifcation on quinceañeras

Vázquez said she has four sons who go to college and with everything going on, her sons can’t leave. They are staying at Central Community College because she can’t definitively send them to another school. Also, safety is a factor.

“Safety is more important. It’s more important than anything else,” she said. “If I don’t have work this year because of the safety rules, I am ready to follow the rules so this ends faster.”

Normally in Schuyler, Vázquez said most Hispanic or Latino people leave the doors at events open for people.

In Schuyler, many people work at the Cargill plant and their work can prevent them from attending such events.

If there are four quinceañeras or a wedding in a month, people won’t gather for three of them because they have to work, she said. But for the fourth, the people gather and the place is full.

“They’ve called me at 9 or 10 at night (to see) if I can put up the decorations because there will be five or six families in one party,” Vázquez said.

In Hispanic or Latino culture, the quinceañera is a tradition, Vázquez said.