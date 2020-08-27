Schuyler looks for clarifcation on quinceañeras

The City of Schuyler is looking for clarification regarding people's ability to host quinceañeras under current Directed Health Measures (DHM) following a debate at a Schuyler City Council meeting held Aug. 17.
A quinceañera is a traditional Latino ceremony celebrated throughout the Americas once a girl turns 15. Under the current DHMs, quinceañeras fall under the category of gatherings, which does not allow dancing unless it is a private event with a strict guest list. There is, though, an exemption for weddings.
“That’s an arbitrary distinction made by the governor,” City Administrator Will De Roos said during the most recent City Council meeting.
Council members Barbara Raya and Jane Kasic said the wedding exemption doesn't make sense and residents should be given the chance to decide to have a quinceañera.
Raya said the idea that Hispanic people don’t have strict guest lists and put out the invitations via word of mouth was a generalization.
“A lot of them don’t want to have to limit their guests. A lot of them have opted out,” said City Emergency Manager Michelle Evert, who is also the County's deputy emergency manager.
Evert added that Hispanic people have a wonderful culture and, often during celebrations, people don’t need to have an invite.
Under the current DHMs this can be difficult, she said, but they are not picking on any one event.
“It’s just that we have strict rules that we have to follow,” Evert noted.
Oak Ballroom Manager Sandi Bourn said many local quinceañeras have been moved to next year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said people opted to do it and weren’t sad.
“The ones that did move it had no problem with it,” Bourn said.
The process to put on any gathering, including a quinceañera, is difficult and involves more than just the Oak Ballroom. Those who want to put on the event have to fill out paperwork and submit it to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bourn said. At quinceañeras, which fall under gatherings, guests can only dance by their tables, she said.
This year there has been practically no quinceañeras, said Aracely Rodriguez Vázquez of Aracely’s Decorations, based in nearby Columbus. The business, which includes event planning and decorating, serves Nebraska and Iowa, said Vázquez.
“The emotional and economic effect (of the lost business) is huge,” Vázquez said, as translated from Spanish. “I basically don’t have work and I’ve invested a lot of money to have all the materials for a party.”
Vázquez said she has four sons who go to college and with everything going on, her sons can’t leave. They are staying at Central Community College because she can’t definitively send them to another school. Also, safety is a factor.
“Safety is more important. It’s more important than anything else,” she said. “If I don’t have work this year because of the safety rules, I am ready to follow the rules so this ends faster.”
Normally in Schuyler, Vázquez said most Hispanic or Latino people leave the doors at events open for people.
In Schuyler, many people work at the Cargill plant and their work can prevent them from attending such events.
If there are four quinceañeras or a wedding in a month, people won’t gather for three of them because they have to work, she said. But for the fourth, the people gather and the place is full.
“They’ve called me at 9 or 10 at night (to see) if I can put up the decorations because there will be five or six families in one party,” Vázquez said.
In Hispanic or Latino culture, the quinceañera is a tradition, Vázquez said.
“It’s a tradition where we show the world that now my daughter … stopped being a little girl and has now become a woman,” she said. “For us, it’s very important. We visit with family and with our friends."
Many events were rescheduled for next year, she said. Some weren't, because by that point the girl would be 16.
“We’re sad. We’re sad because of this sickness, this virus, that has changed our lives,” Vazquez said. “But we have faith and hope that this will pass soon.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!