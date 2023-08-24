Schuyler Memorial Hospital Foundation recently presented four recipients the annual Dr. James A. Martin Scholarship with a $1,000 check.

Kennady Schmidt, area of study: Pre-Medicine. She is currently attending UNK through Kearney’s Health Opportunities Program. She is the daughter of Steven and Jodene Schmidt of Dodge.

Morgan Gall, area of study: Radiology. She is currently attending Southeast Community College in Lincoln, and has been accepted into the radiology program in Marysville, Kansas. She is the daughter of Jason and Heidi Gall of Clarkson.

Guadalupe Velasquez, area of study: Medical Laboratory Technology. She is currently attending Southeast Community College. She is the daughter of Jose Velasquez Lopez and Maria Bautista of Schuyler.

Caitlin Kronberg, area of study: Radiology. She is currently attending Clarkson College. She is the daughter of William and Eve Kronberg of Schuyler.

Requirements to be considered for the scholarship are they must have healthcare field declaration and must have completed a minimum of 18 credit hours, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must be accepted into an accredited school.