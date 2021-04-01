Schuyler moves forward with flood mitigation

The Schuyler City Council voted to move ahead with the next steps for flood mitigation during a study session on March 24.
The short-term steps are to install flap gates to prevent the kind of flooding seen in Schuyler in 2019 and to clean out a ditch. During the session, city officials looked at options like a levee and decided to go with changing flood mapping.
“Once that’s completed, we would then have the data available to choose, perhaps, a levee boundary line so to speak,” Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson said. “The Council seemed very proactive as far as trying to continue to keep Schuyler a little bit safer.”
Flood mapping is the basis of flood insurance requirements and National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) regulations, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The NFIP provides flood insurance, according to FEMA.
For the short term, the City is looking for funding from the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, City Administrator Will De Roos noted, for the flap gates and channel cleanout. The flood mapping is more long-term.
“(Flap gates) should really help in preventing backflow in a flood event,” Knutson said. “We’re also going to pursue cleaning out the rest of a drainage ditch the department of utilities had used … we’ll just try to finish the cleanout of that channel.”
Most recently, floods closed roads and shut down Highway 15 at the end of February. Dozens were displaced. The flooding was due to an ice jam along the border of Colfax and Butler counties.
In 2019, the water rose too high where the storm sewers normally empty, so water was backed up through the storm sewer system.
The flap gates would prevent water from entering the stormwater drain system incorrectly.
The goal is to bid out the flap gates out and have them operational before next spring. When it comes to the mapping, Knutson and De Roos said they were hopeful that homeowners in the area could save some money if the flood risk has been overstated.
“There’s no signs yet that’s how it will be, but we’re hoping that’s the outcome,” De Roos added.
The City would use data from the last flood and attempt to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Knutson said. It will take some time, he said, but the City would have to do that anyway, levee or not.
“We’re hoping that the change in the mapping would remove some of the places in town that do pay flood insurance,” Knutson noted. “That could have a significant impact on homeowners. We’re hoping that would be something that would be the start and once all the mapping is done, you can find a long-term permanent goal.”
Flood insurance can be mandatory and insurance premiums can be higher depending on the level of flood risk in an area, according to FEMA.
The study would probably cost in the $150,000 to $300,000 range, De Roos said.
“But usually funding for projects is more readily available when it’s actually physically putting in a levee or a flap gate,” he said. “Studies for some reason are not quite as highly prioritized.”
The City will “hopefully” get some collaboration to “defray costs a little,” though De Roos said the City should be able to handle it if need be.
For the channel, basically, the ditch is being widened to “make sure water can flow as it’s supposed to,” De Roos said.
“This year we did a channel widening that ran on the east side of town from just south of 7th Street down to Lakeside Drive,” De Roos said. “Now we’re trying to complete that a little further, continuing south to the exit point.”
The cleanout is an extension, Knutson noted, to help keep water from coming in.
“We decided that we would move forward with some short-term goals,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.