Schuyler moves forward with flood mitigation

Most recently, floods closed roads and shut down Highway 15 at the end of February. Dozens were displaced. The flooding was due to an ice jam along the border of Colfax and Butler counties.

In 2019, the water rose too high where the storm sewers normally empty, so water was backed up through the storm sewer system.

The flap gates would prevent water from entering the stormwater drain system incorrectly.

The goal is to bid out the flap gates out and have them operational before next spring. When it comes to the mapping, Knutson and De Roos said they were hopeful that homeowners in the area could save some money if the flood risk has been overstated.

“There’s no signs yet that’s how it will be, but we’re hoping that’s the outcome,” De Roos added.

The City would use data from the last flood and attempt to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Knutson said. It will take some time, he said, but the City would have to do that anyway, levee or not.