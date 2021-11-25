Schuyler one act holds community performances

The Schuyler Central High School one act team has been hard at work on its play for competition at districts and the community had the opportunity to watch it during special performances held Nov. 20 and 21.

A one act play is a performance that has only one act, as compared to traditional plays that have several acts. Under the direction of head one act coach Hope Pedersen, SCHS students have been rehearsing “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” three times a week since September.

The story’s plot focuses on siblings who find a wardrobe that transports them to the magical place called Narnia where they have adventures to save Narnia and their own lives. It’s based on the book of the same name by C.S. Lewis, but the SCHS one act team has been performing a version by Joseph Robinette.

Auditions were held in August with the characters being cast then costumes, makeup and other theater happenings taking place. Competitions essentially take place in November, Pedersen said, with state being held in December.

The community performances are nice so that the students can show off their hard work, she noted.

“It's just a chance for those that are out in the community to come watch their kids or friends or students and be able to support them if they weren't able to come to any of the competitions,” Pedersen said.

Emily Daviu, a junior who plays a wood nymph, noted she enjoys the community performances.

“I think it's pretty amazing because we get we see the people that actually support us and then they are able to see us perform,” Daviu said.

Daviu has been involved in one act for all three years of high school so far.

“I like it because it's like we're all family. We're very supportive of each other. And it's really fun,” she said.

It also helps bring out a higher level of energy for students’ families and friends because they want to make their loved ones proud, Pedersen added.

“It’s great to display and showcase the talents that these kids have and allow them another opportunity to perform in front of peers, in front of family,” she said. “I think that actually having the performances for the community is probably when the kids perform at their best.”

And the one act team benefits from the community performances in another way, too. Pedersen said attendees will give feedback on the group’s production.

“They'll be honest and they're like, ‘Well, we didn't hear these parts,’ or ‘this was really good,’” Pedersen said. “‘We understood these’ or ‘we really loved this part.’”

Performances are limited to 30 minutes per NSAA guidelines. An invite had been held at Schuyler on Nov. 9 and the team competed in York on Nov. 13. Schuyler competed in a conference meet on Tuesday and will host districts next Monday, Nov. 29.

Janey Parra, who plays the White Witch, said she’s trying to make the most out of this year as she’s a senior.

Parra said after the community performance on Nov. 21 that she was looking forward to the upcoming competitions.

“I'm nervous, but we have a lot of time to work on it and strengthen up the play,” Parra added.

There are 44 students on the school’s one act team, and Pedersen has four assistant coaches – Riley Haug, Chase King, Paul Niedbalski and Morgan Semerad.

Last year the community performances were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had more of a family performance where the kids could only have a select amount of people come watch, and so we could not advertise that to the community because we had to keep numbers low,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen told the Schuyler Sun on Nov. 17 that she hopes this year’s community shows are well attended.

“The laughter, the cheering, the clapping at the end just means so much more to those kids because it's people that they know truly believe in them,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

