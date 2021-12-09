Schuyler one act team wins districts, eyes state

Almost a year after its unveiling, the Schuyler Community Schools Performing Arts Auditorium filled with the sounds of cheering students after Schuyler’s one act team was announced as the Class B-2 district champion Nov. 29.

The one act team – which consists of 44 Schuyler Central High School students – has been practicing and performing this year’s play, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” since the beginning of the school year. A one act play is a performance that has only one sole act, as compared to traditional plays that have multiple acts. Per NSAA guidelines, one act plays are limited to 30 minutes.

Schuyler hosted districts on Nov. 29 in the school’s auditorium, and the Schuyler team received the Class B-2 District Championship.

One act head coach Hope Pedersen said that all three judges gave Schuyler first place.

“The kids were just ecstatic,” Pedersen said. “They (were) absolutely thrilled -- a lot of tears of joy, a lot of hugging going on, a lot of cheers and laughter from them. They really filled that auditorium, when they heard Schuyler, they filled it with their voices of happiness and joy.”

Also, the following students received the outstanding performance award during districts: Michael Arriaza, Josue Fuentes, Daniel Daviu, Joel Medina, Colin Gibbons, Gina Alba, Alex Aldana, ViviAnne Sayer, Janey Parra and Erika Quezada.

Pedersen said this type of award is typically given out during competitions; the recipients are nominated by judges.

“Judges usually pick those that have shown phenomenal acting in the show that they perform in,” she added. “These 10 students received Outstanding Performance awards at Districts, which is a very nice amount to have!”

The Schuyler one act team will compete in state on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk, where it will face six other schools. It’s been a few years since Schuyler one act has made it to state, Pedersen noted.

“It (winning districts) shows that all our hard work really paid off and that all three judges agreed that our show should be the one that makes it to state,” Pedersen added.

Schuyler Community Schools Athletic Director Travis Steinhoff noted the excitement about the team going to state.

“Both the students and coaches put in countless hours for us to get to this point,” Steinhoff said. “That is especially evident based on how the play has progressed and improved since our first performance.”

Pedersen said the competition was also a good way to showcase the school district’s new auditorium. The auditorium, which was part of a $12.5 million bond approved by voters in 2019, was unveiled in December 2020.

“We heard quite a few students as they're walking and go, ‘Wow, this is really nice, this is incredible,’ which is always great to hear,” Pedersen said. “It gives us a little bit more of that pride that we do have some of the best facilities and getting that chance to run it and show that we can host and that we are a great hostess … really was great.”

Steinhoff agreed.

“As far as hosting districts is concerned, it went really well. We have a great team of people that made it run smoothly,” he said. “We also have an impressive performing arts auditorium that most schools are not aware of. It is nice to show that off to communities that have not seen it since it was renovated.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

