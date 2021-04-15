Schuyler PD plan for updated training area hits setback

Besides the weapons training, Farber said the officers try to get out to the range at least two extra times a year and practice.

“With handgun, rifle and shotgun … you have to score a certain score. You also have to train and learn defensive tactics, how to prevent your weapon from ever getting taken away from you,” he noted, adding there’s defensive training for coming into contact with a knife.

“Different scenario-based trainings, we try to get 20 to 40 hours of that type of training a year per officer.”

There could even be potential use for Colfax County residents.

“Possibly some community training, if they wanted to hold a hunter safety course or those types of events out there,” he said. “We started looking at possible options and put some paths down and also add an additional lane to add for a third shooter so we can qualify three at a time.”

In addition, the plan is to have an area with more high-intensity scenarios, such as rescue. There could also be classroom activity.

“It should be a pretty good training facility,” Farber said. “Something that we really don’t have in this immediate area right here.”