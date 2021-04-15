Schuyler PD plan for updated training area hits setback

Plans to upgrade the Schuyler Police Department range area hit a setback after no bids were received, City Administrator Will De Roos said.
The plan is to upgrade the training range for the Schuyler Police Department. No bids were received for the facility storage shed and a concrete practice area and pathways.
Currently, there is a course in which officers can qualify and train, Police Chief Robert Farber said, adding the facility, located near the 9th Street soccer field right outside city limits, hasn’t been updated in a while.
“(We) have a handgun course. The officers have to certify handgun, rifle, shotgun, that sort of thing,” Farber said. “There’s enough for two active shooters at the same time currently and that’s pretty much it … there is a small shortage shed out there right now."
Farber had been looking at the area and felt it needed upgrading.
“It has some potential to be more of a training site where we could do more than just qualify. We could do additional training in the areas of firearm training,” he said.
The police department has big plans for the upgraded area.
For starters, the department could hold use of force training, de-escalation training and self-defense training because it’s a big area.
Besides the weapons training, Farber said the officers try to get out to the range at least two extra times a year and practice.
“With handgun, rifle and shotgun … you have to score a certain score. You also have to train and learn defensive tactics, how to prevent your weapon from ever getting taken away from you,” he noted, adding there’s defensive training for coming into contact with a knife.
“Different scenario-based trainings, we try to get 20 to 40 hours of that type of training a year per officer.”
There could even be potential use for Colfax County residents.
“Possibly some community training, if they wanted to hold a hunter safety course or those types of events out there,” he said. “We started looking at possible options and put some paths down and also add an additional lane to add for a third shooter so we can qualify three at a time.”
In addition, the plan is to have an area with more high-intensity scenarios, such as rescue. There could also be classroom activity.
“It should be a pretty good training facility,” Farber said. “Something that we really don’t have in this immediate area right here.”
There were no bids received on time, so De Roos said he will be seeking out the bids himself.
But, he said the City still plans on getting the work done this year.
It’s a little setback, he said. However, the City of Schuyler did receive bids for the work to be done on the Schuyler Municipal Pool.
The work will be filling in cracks, removing the old paint and repainting.
“Looks like we will have the pool, (by) the end of May, we’re shooting for open,” De Roos said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.