Schuyler PD to step up drunk driving enforcement

Officer Ryan Andel said with more than one offense, the charges can be elevated to aggravated.

“They can go back, I believe right now it’s 15 years, in your driving history to accumulate how many prior DUIs you’ve had and charge you with a …subsequent offense,” Andel said.

Sgt. Cheyne Terrell, who has been with the Schuyler Police Department for eight years, noted that he has seen an increase in cases this year.

“I’ve seen an increase in drunk driving, especially with the crazy year of 2020 that we’ve had due to COVID-19,” Terrell said. “We saw an increase in alcohol-related offenses, so doing this now near the end of the current trend is very important.”

Around the holidays, people like to get with their families and celebrate, he added.

“Enjoy your family time if you’re passing through Schuyler. We hope the roads are safe for you,” Terrell said. “We‘re going to do everything we can to make sure you can get through safely and get to your destination.”

Terrell said he especially doesn’t like seeing the loss of anybody’s life.