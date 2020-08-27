Schuyler PD to step up drunk driving enforcement

The Schuyler Police Department is participating in a national anti-drunk driving campaign for the first time this year, and until Sept. 7, will have additional officers on the roads to enforce the matter.
The initiative will be funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.
“It’s pretty important. I mean we deal with quite a bit of drunk drivers on a daily basis,” said Officer George Medina, who joined the Schuyler Police Department in October 2019. “Mainly the weekends -- Friday, Saturday nights -- are the busiest for driving under the influence and our numbers are increased highly when they’re around holidays.”
The officers participating will be working extra overtime and start enforcement around 8 or 9 in the evening and will go until between 2, 3, or 4 in the morning, Medina noted.
“These officers are strictly going to be conducting driving under-the-influence investigations, looking at driving patterns, driving habits, seeing who is going and coming from the bars, who is coming and going from out of town,” Medina said. “Just looking for ways to get drunks off the road.”
Legally, a DUI would mean jail time, fines, and license suspension, several officers said. There is an enhanced charge for those who have a blood alcohol content above .15. The legal limit in Nebraska is .08.
Officer Ryan Andel said with more than one offense, the charges can be elevated to aggravated.
“They can go back, I believe right now it’s 15 years, in your driving history to accumulate how many prior DUIs you’ve had and charge you with a …subsequent offense,” Andel said.
Sgt. Cheyne Terrell, who has been with the Schuyler Police Department for eight years, noted that he has seen an increase in cases this year.
“I’ve seen an increase in drunk driving, especially with the crazy year of 2020 that we’ve had due to COVID-19,” Terrell said. “We saw an increase in alcohol-related offenses, so doing this now near the end of the current trend is very important.”
Around the holidays, people like to get with their families and celebrate, he added.
“Enjoy your family time if you’re passing through Schuyler. We hope the roads are safe for you,” Terrell said. “We‘re going to do everything we can to make sure you can get through safely and get to your destination.”
Terrell said he especially doesn’t like seeing the loss of anybody’s life.
“Your reaction time is slower. You can’t react to a sudden event and it ends up costing somebody’s life and that’s what we hope to prevent from this,” he said. “I hate seeing people’s lives end that had nothing to do with any type of violation.”
There’s a big probability that an alcohol-related accident will result in death, Medina said, especially in regards to depth perception and how alcohol affects an individual while he or she is driving.
“Most of the time it doesn’t affect the person that is drunk. The person driving under the influence normally is the one that has the least amount of damage,” Medina said. “When you get in a motor vehicle accident, it’s instinct to tense up and that’s what breaks bones and kills people in an accident.”
For people under the influence, their body doesn’t react as fast, so the body doesn’t tense up, he noted. “(That person) will take the crash a lot smoother than somebody that tenses up that’s sober."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!