Schuyler Police Department training facility updated

The range where the Schuyler Police Department practices marksmanship and other tactical exercises was recently updated. The range originally consisted of a simple dirt barrier with targets set up for shooting. The addition of a concrete walking area for officers allows for more options in non-ideal conditions, said Police Chief Robert Farber.

“My first concern was 'boy, if we get inclement weather we’re gonna be slidin’ around out here,'” Farber said

Another improvement was the renovation of the building on site. Previously, there was a small supply/storage shed that barely allowed for cover in rain. Now there is a metal building that can be used for temporary relief from weather, storage or education purposes. As an example, Farber specifically mentioned instructional courses on firearm and armor nomenclature and assembly.

There are further improvements that could be made, but getting the building installed in the first place was the hard part.

“We’re working on electricity, shooting tables, some areas where we could do some classroom work in there,” Farber said.

They also expanded the range and set targets at the required distances of 7, 15, 25 and 50 yards for state testing purposes. Farber said one other thing he hopes to add someday is more shooting stands. Currently, there are two.

“We have the space to put up a shooting house or things of that nature where we can work on building searches. Those things we’d have to create,” Farber said.

They can currently use the additional space to practice vehicle stops, de-escalation and other exercises that can’t be done properly in the police station or on the bare ground.

As is, they’re pleased with the long-needed renovations, and they aren’t the only ones who will benefit.

“It’s just an area to do a lot more training where we won’t have to take everything back to the station. The city lets the sheriff’s department use that as well,” Farber said.

City Administrator Will De Roos said the renovations make it more of a shooting range than a field like it was before.

“Before it was just a grassy field with a berm they could shoot at, so we turned it into a proper range,” De Roos said

The update has been in the works since at least 2020, when De Roos started working for the city.

“There’s no such thing as an over-trained police officer so upgrading the training facility is top of the list,” De Roos said.

This also comes as part of a renovation effort for the police station. De Roos said the department has been working with a non-optimal layout for some time with a lot of their facilities, the range included. This will hopefully help get things closer to where they want to be.

“If we can upgrade their equipment, update their layout, add some interview rooms, some amenities… a way to make officers’ work more effective and efficient, that’s the goal,” De Roos said.

