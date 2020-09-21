Schuyler Police investigating weapon discharge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schuyler Police Department is investigating an incident involving one of its officers after an unleashed dog was killed.

About 6:20 p.m. Monday, a Schuyler Police officer was on routine patrol near 20th and B streets in Schuyler when he observed a white Husky dog running at large. When the officer tried to handle the dog, according to Colfax County Attorney and Public Information Officer Denise Kracl, the dog allegedly scratched and bit the officer multiple times.

The officer, who was not named in a release, discharged his weapon three times, and the dog died on scene.

The owners of the dog were later located and notified of the incident.

The officer suffered six puncture wounds on one arm and went to the local hospital to receive treatment.

Pursuant to police, SPD is investigating the discharge of a service weapon, Kracl said.

Kracl encouraged anyone who has video of the incident or witnessed it to call SPD at 402-352-2415 as soon as possible.

Kracl reminded the public that animal owners must keep keep their pets confined to their own property or risk being fined and/or forfeiture of their animal.

