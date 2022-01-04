Schuyler Police officer recovering after incident

A Schuyler Police officer is still recovering from an alleged assault over Christmas weekend.

According to Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber, Colfax County Dispatch received a 911 call at 10:32 p.m. on Dec. 26 of a report of people fighting in the 500 block of Fort Street and of a woman outside screaming.

Schuyler Sgt. Cheyne Terrell and a Colfax County deputy were called to respond to that area. When Terrell arrived, Farber said, he made contact with a woman who was standing next to vehicles and upset. While speaking with her, a man identified as Adam Rice Zacarias, 23, allegedly began yelling profanities and struck Terrell in the face.

Farber said a struggle then took place with Terrell attempting to place Rice Zacarias into custody. Additional officers arrived – county deputies, another Schuyler Police officer and Farber himself.

“Eventually, we were able to take Adam (Rice) Zacarias into custody and get him placed into a police vehicle and transported,” Farber said, noting that it took about 40 minutes to get Rice Zacarias secured in the vehicle.

Rice Zacarias was transported to the Platte County Detention Facility, where as of Dec. 29 he was being held on charges of assault on an officer and terroristic threats, both Class IIIA felonies, resisting arrest and assault with bodily fluids, both Class I misdemeanors. As of Dec. 29, the charges were still being filed by the Colfax County Attorney's Office. As of the end of the day Jan. 3, the case had yet to be available on the JUSTICE court cases website. It can take up to 24 hours for court cases to be updated in the JUSTICE system.

Terrell sustained injuries to his face and a sprain to his ankle, Farber said. Terrell was treated at CHI Schuyler, where he was also checked for a concussion. Terrell was released and completed some reports before being taken home. Farber told the Schuyler Sun on Dec. 29 that Terrell has been OK’d for light duty, though he was not back yet to his full duties that day.

“He's expected to make a full recovery. Ankle injuries can take a while,” Farber said.

A post on the Schuyler Police Department’s Facebook page thanks the dispatchers, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office and Schuyler Fire-Rescue for their assistance in the incident.

“This definitely could have been a lot worse and relatively speaking, the suspect was taken into custody was done so without him being injured or needing any type of medical care,” Farber said. “And that's always a good thing.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

