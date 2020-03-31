Schuyler Police taking precaution

Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber recently announced his department is taking some new steps to help ensure the safety public and the men and women who work for his agency amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

As such, effectively last week, officers will no longer respond in person to low level calls for service in an effort to protect the public and officers from the coronavirus.

SPD is encouraging people to contact our non-emergency number at 402-352-2415 or Colfax County Communications at 402-352-8527 to report crimes that do not require an immediate response and if no one is in danger.

Please provide the Dispatcher with as much information as possible and an officer will be assigned to follow up with a phone call without risking possible exposure to the complainant or officer.

Schuyler Police will continue to respond in person to all Crimes in progress or incidents of a serious nature that require immediate attention.

The police department will remain open for emergencies and report taking for those who are unable to call in or need immediate assistance.

"Again, this is a temporary change in our service response policy to the COVID-19 virus," the chief stated. "The police department will continue to evaluate our response to the crisis and will return to normal operations when this crisis improves."

