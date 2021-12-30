Schuyler Public Library holds gingerbread house activity

For some, a gingerbread night held at the Schuyler Public Library shortly before Christmas was a family affair.

During the Dec. 23 activity at the library, patrons of all ages had the chance to create their own gingerbread house using all sorts of toppings as decorations, such as M&Ms, gumdrops, sprinkles, mints and frosting as well as a piping bag of frosting to make the “glue” of the house. Attendees could also help themselves to hot chocolate or tea.

“We actually have … three generations of us here,” said Mary Peschel of Schuyler.

Peschel came to the event with her grandchildren Owen Kluck and Ashlie Stone and great-grandchildren – Ashlie’s children – Amelia and Emmett. Owen, 10, noted that it was his second time making a gingerbread house.

Peschel said she invited her family after finding out about the event at the library.

“When I was checking out a book and saw the registration (information),” Peschel said. “And so I called up Ashlie and I said, 'Are you game? Do you want to go?' And she goes 'Yes, them sign up.'”

Katy Lugo, 18, of Schuyler, attended the activity with her sister and several of her cousins. She said that it was her first time making the tasty treats.

“It's difficult ... I thought it was going to be bigger (the parts of the house) but it's smaller, so it's kind of harder,” Lugo said.

According to an article published in the Smithsonian Magazine, gingerbread houses date back to the 1600s, a few centuries after the emergency of gingerbread.

The Brothers Grimm’s tale of “Hansel and Gretel” is believed to have helped popularize gingerbread houses. In the story, two siblings are abandoned in a forest where they are almost eaten by a witch who lives in a gingerbread house. By the time “Hansel and Gretel” was published in the early 19th century, however, the activity was already a long-standing tradition.

The Smithsonian Magazine article also reports that early German settlers brought the gingerbread house tradition to America and that famous landmarks, like the Washington Monument, have been recreated using the food.

Some with cooking skill may make their own dough but many gingerbread house kits are sold each year. People who attended the Dec. 23 activity utilized kits. More than two million of those types of kits were sold in 2011, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

The Schuyler Public Library’s winter break schedule continues tonight with an escape room starting at 6 p.m. Craft night continues at the end of January with a Valentine’s Day-themed activity – creating a Valentine tree out of hearts.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

