Schuyler resident arrested on sex trafficking charge

A 24-year-old Schuyler resident was arrested on charges related to sex trafficking in Colfax County recently.

According to a press release from the office of Colfax County Attorney Bruce Prenda, Celvin R. Lopez Cabrera was arrested by police on Jan. 26 at approximately 8:03 p.m. The press release states the charges include sex trafficking of a minor, sexual assault, pandering, child pornography, visually explicit depiction and dnticement of a child and solicitation involving four children ages 14-17.

Lopez Cabrera will appear at the Colfax County Court on Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

The Schuyler Police do not believe there is any immediate threat of harm to individuals or the community, but are asking those with information related to the investigation to contact Sgt. Ryan Andel at 402-352-2415 or the Colfax County Attorney's Office at 402-352-8502.