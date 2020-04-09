Schuyler schools adapting to students working remotely

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Schuyler Community Schools students won’t be returning to their buildings for the remainder of the year, leaving district leaders to figure out how to finish the final academic quarter.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts a little over a week ago said that schools in the state of Nebraska were to be closed through May 31, bringing to an end the in-person portion of the 2019-20 school year. The door had been opened for a possible return to classes after April 30, but due to the expanding COVID-19 crisis, that's now no longer a possible option.

SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said that though they were hoping to return to classes, much of their planning revolved around the possibility of school buildings being closed for the rest of the school year.

“When directives come to us, we tried to operate more along the lines that we were going to be closed for the remainder of the school year,” Hoesing said. “When we were operating under an advisement, we took that as a Directed Health Measure.”