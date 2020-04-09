Schuyler schools adapting to students working remotely

Schuyler Community Schools students won’t be returning to their buildings for the remainder of the year, leaving district leaders to figure out how to finish the final academic quarter.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts a little over a week ago said that schools in the state of Nebraska were to be closed through May 31, bringing to an end the in-person portion of the 2019-20 school year. The door had been opened for a possible return to classes after April 30, but due to the expanding COVID-19 crisis, that's now no longer a possible option.
SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said that though they were hoping to return to classes, much of their planning revolved around the possibility of school buildings being closed for the rest of the school year.
“When directives come to us, we tried to operate more along the lines that we were going to be closed for the remainder of the school year,” Hoesing said. “When we were operating under an advisement, we took that as a Directed Health Measure.”
The real DHM from the state requires that schools be closed until June 1, much farther past the last day of school for most districts in the state of Nebraska, which is Schuyler’s case. All told, there are three cases in Colfax County, none of which have required hospitalization as of Tuesday's print deadline. Ricketts also ordered all extracurricular activities to be canceled until June 1, once again too far past the point of no return for many events in many communities.
In turn, the Nebraska School Activities Association canceled all spring sports, bringing an early end to the year for the Warrior athletic program. Events like prom, graduation and honors night are still up in the air, but considering the general risk to the population from large gatherings, those events may not happen.
“We still have some postponed events where we’re not sure when they’ll happen,” Hoesing said. “For prom, awards recognition (and) graduation, we don’t have dates for those.”
Like many other districts, there is a sense of understanding disappointment that students won’t get to return to the buildings in order to have those special moments with their friends and peers. But, for now, the educational process continues, as students will continue their learning from home for the remainder of the school year.
“Whether we’re in school or teaching remotely, we’re still responsible for providing education for our kids,” Hoesing said. “Our staff is geared up to do it.”
Packets are being sent out week by week, with the third packet sent out Wednesday. Meals are continuing to be served to students each day from the kitchen at Schuyler Middle School, with over 2,000 meals a day being served. A shipment is even coming in to provide weekend meals to students, which will allow the school’s backpack program to continue during the extended hiatus.
“When our shipment comes, we’ll be opening (back) up our backpack program for weekend food,” Hoesing said. “We think that we’re addressing the education component (and) the NSAA is helping us with what our seniors have lost this year with their Senior Spotlight.”
Hoesing thanked students and parents alike for their hard work during this tumultuous time. While last year’s flooding was a tumultuous event, the COVID-19 crisis may top that, with the significant disruption to classroom study that it has resulted in. But students and parents are all working together to keep moving along and get students in the right frame of mind to learn, even in the friendly comforts of home.
“We’ve been able to stay one step ahead of the next restriction,” Hoesing said. “We’ve had a great response from kids and their parents on making sure that they’re showing up and picking up work.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
