Schuyler schools hoping for normal year

Schuyler Community Schools is setting its sight on having as normal a school year with masks set to be a recommendation only, said district officials.
SCS Board Vice President Brian Vavricek said that as of Monday morning the district was meeting with the East-Central District Health Department about the upcoming school year. The first day of school is Aug. 11.
“What we're planning as of the (last) school board meeting, which was held one week ago last Monday, was as far as COVID is concerned with the opening the school with masks, (it’s) recommended...” Vavricek said.
Mask wearing is recommended for all students, whether vaccinated or nonvaccinated, added SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing.
"We don't put a distinction on for vaccination or not because we don't know who's vaccinated and who isn't," Hoesing said.
But, with the first day quickly approaching, Vavricek noted that guidelines can change just as rapidly.
“Over the course of the last almost 18 months, things change in a moment's notice and so we need parents and students and staff to be flexible,” Vavricek said.
Hoesing added that similar to last year, there will be four phases of policies that the district will follow. These phases depend on how prevalent COVID-19 gets in the community.
"If we have any spread, then the nurses and the health department will work on a recommendation to tighten things up to the next column. And if our numbers continue to grow, they may make a recommendation that we go even with more restrictions," Hoesing said, noting that this year's phases differ slightly as a new COVID variant isn't really associated with a person's temperature.
According to Vavricek, open houses for parents have been held throughout this week, during which comments from parents can be noted. The school district is taking input from its staff as well.
“Our administrative team is taking input and also taking input from the higher authorities like East-Central Health District to make a final recommendation before we do have students show up next week,” Vavricek said.
The most up-to-date back to school plan will be shared during the open houses and on the school district's website on the same day as the open houses, Hoesing said. He added a notice will also be put in the Schuyler Sun.
East-Central announced in a July 23 press release that there had been a surge in COVID-19 cases, with a total of 23 new ones being detected within the district from specimens collected July 14-21. In that same period, the press release stated, there were three new hospitalizations in the district.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colfax County is at the blue – or low – level of community transmission from July 26 through Aug. 1. As of Monday, 34.2% of Colfax County residents have been fully vaccinated; 42.7% of the population aged 12 or older has been vaccinated, according to CDC data.
The neighboring counties of Platte, Polk, Butler, Saunders and Dodge are in the red – or high – level of transmission, said the CDC. Other neighbors Cuming and Stranton counties are in the blue like Colfax County.
No matter the guidelines Schuyler Community Schools ends up putting into place, Vavricek said he hopes that parents encourage their children to take COVID policies seriously.
“We hope that the parents would reinforce at home (the message of) what staff is asking the students to do in the classroom,” he said.
Vavricek said school administration doesn’t want to have online learning or hybrid classes, just in-person learning.
“The stress is on (for) having as normal and as safe environment for students with … the emphasis being on quality, in-person education,” he added.
The 2020-21 school year went better than expected, Vavricek said, though he noted there had been a rough patch.
“We did get a challenging period in November, staff having your higher instances of COVID … more so than the students,” Vavricek said. “But we were able to get through that most difficult time, and after that period, from December on, our instances of COVID in my opinion (were) extremely low. Our staff and our students did an exceptionally good job of following guidelines and recommendations, and because of that our numbers have remained remarkably low.”
The last half of the school year – from January to May – looked a lot more normal, Vavricek said, with a low number of students and staff having to miss class because of COVID-19. The wish is that this continues through the upcoming school year.
“The hope and the prayer is that the staff and students are healthy and COVID numbers are low and we remain in person throughout the school year,” Vavricek said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.