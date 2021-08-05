Schuyler schools hoping for normal year

"If we have any spread, then the nurses and the health department will work on a recommendation to tighten things up to the next column. And if our numbers continue to grow, they may make a recommendation that we go even with more restrictions," Hoesing said, noting that this year's phases differ slightly as a new COVID variant isn't really associated with a person's temperature.

According to Vavricek, open houses for parents have been held throughout this week, during which comments from parents can be noted. The school district is taking input from its staff as well.

“Our administrative team is taking input and also taking input from the higher authorities like East-Central Health District to make a final recommendation before we do have students show up next week,” Vavricek said.

The most up-to-date back to school plan will be shared during the open houses and on the school district's website on the same day as the open houses, Hoesing said. He added a notice will also be put in the Schuyler Sun.

East-Central announced in a July 23 press release that there had been a surge in COVID-19 cases, with a total of 23 new ones being detected within the district from specimens collected July 14-21. In that same period, the press release stated, there were three new hospitalizations in the district.