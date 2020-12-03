Schuyler schools not alone in staffing issue

“It’s been more of a challenge for the staff,” Vavricek said. “Because not only not only are students missing and out on protocol or quarantined or because they’re positive, we still have to educate these children and so … extra effort has to be put in to get to these kids, to reach out to these kids and educate them.”

Staff members have been out because of COVID-19, he said, so those that are in are working hard to help each other out.

“Substitute teachers are in short supply, and so it’s been not only is the staff having to do more, at times they’re having to do it with less staff to get done what needs to be done,” Vavricek said. “It’s kind of challenging with both of those things happening at the same time. That’s what’s been happening over the course of the last few weeks.”

The foundation thanked all the teachers with an appreciation video that features students, foundation members and others in the community.

“It’s just been really challenging to educate these kids in this COVID-19 world that we’re living in,” he said. “Our staff really deserved a big thank you, and we wanted to publicly acknowledge the great work that they’re doing and publicly show our appreciation for all that they’re doing.”