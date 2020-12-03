Schuyler schools not alone in staffing issue

Over the last couple of weeks, Schuyler Community Schools has seen increases in students and staff out of the building due to protocols or testing positive for COVID-19.
The school moved to the orange risk level on Nov. 9.
About two weeks ago, there was a higher number of teachers on protocol, Superintendent Dan Hoesing said, after an uptick in the county at the time Colfax County went to the red risk dial.
Out on protocol means the staff member or student has not tested positive but has been exposed to COVID-19, either inside or outside of the classroom.
But, he added that staffing is pretty consistent.
Hoesing noted last week, the latest report showed around 150 students out on protocol. That 150 is broken down into 30 at the middle school, 30 in elementary school and 82 at the high school.
“We have very little spread in school,” Hoesing said. “Most of our protocols are coming from contacts outside.”
The numbers are usually pretty consistent, he noted. Since Halloween, about 90 students have been out.
“It’s just this week that we must have had a mix of something out there that put more kids out on protocol at the high school,” he said.
But, things can change quickly, he said.
On Monday, there were 20 students out on protocol at the elementary school, 14 at the middle school and 45 at the high school, according to a Nov. 30 COVID-19 report.
All told, 87 students were out on protocol and five students were positive. One teacher was positive and two were out on protocol.
The school is preparing in the event of remote learning by practicing with different grades on how to use certain programs and devices, just in case. Hoesing said there has been no decision made on next semester, and right now, the district says schools are the safest place for kids to be.
Hoesing is hoping there is not another uptick of cases following Thanksgiving.
It takes between two to 14 days for symptoms to develop, meaning in the two to 14 days after Thanksgiving, people who gathered with others could begin to develop symptoms if they were exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday.
“I’m hoping that staffing wise we maintain, keep our numbers low and we continue to put out reminders to parents in the community," Hoesing said. "Just to remind them. Keep your groups small, wear masks, wash your hands often."
The situation with COVID-19 has made everyone's job more challenging, Schuyler Community Schools Foundation President Brian Vavricek said.
“It’s been more of a challenge for the staff,” Vavricek said. “Because not only not only are students missing and out on protocol or quarantined or because they’re positive, we still have to educate these children and so … extra effort has to be put in to get to these kids, to reach out to these kids and educate them.”
Staff members have been out because of COVID-19, he said, so those that are in are working hard to help each other out.
“Substitute teachers are in short supply, and so it’s been not only is the staff having to do more, at times they’re having to do it with less staff to get done what needs to be done,” Vavricek said. “It’s kind of challenging with both of those things happening at the same time. That’s what’s been happening over the course of the last few weeks.”
The foundation thanked all the teachers with an appreciation video that features students, foundation members and others in the community.
“It’s just been really challenging to educate these kids in this COVID-19 world that we’re living in,” he said. “Our staff really deserved a big thank you, and we wanted to publicly acknowledge the great work that they’re doing and publicly show our appreciation for all that they’re doing.”
It’s not just teachers, he added.
“(It's) not only are the teachers having to deal with additional challenges. Everybody involved in the school is having to step up and do more to overcome these challenges,” he said. “That goes from maintenance and custodian to the kitchen help and paraeducators, nurses -- really everybody involved in the school, we tried to highlight and recognize."
Columbus schools in neighboring Platte County have been facing staffing problems as well.
So far this year, Schuyler Community Schools has been averaging 10 staff absences a day. Of those, about six needed to be filled. Three were filled on average by substitute teachers from outside the school, and the remainder was filled by someone from inside the district such as certified paraeducators, teachers or administrators, according to Hoesing.
"A lot of our sub pool was retired teachers and they're not coming back into sub," Hoesing said. "That's what creates the stretch. If we could get our retired teachers back to sub, but you know, we don't want to put them at risk either, especially if they have a health issue."
It is a difficult thing, he noted.
Because of the pandemic, two classes could not be combined and taught by one teacher in the event of an absence.
“Thank goodness for our substitute teachers and our paraeducators who have substitute licenses,” Hoesing said. “Because they’re really helping us stay afloat."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
