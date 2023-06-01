Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Now that school has ended and the temperatures are increasing, it is clear that the official start of summer is just around the corner, and this summer season, there are a variety of community events open and available for all.

To kick-off the season, the Schuyler Knights of Columbus will host their annual Spring Festival on June 2 through June 4 at the KC Hall, 1013 C St. Financial secretary at the Schuyler Knights, Ron Kluck, revealed this year’s event is “larger with more activities and events.”

“We are hoping everyone can find something of interest on either of the days and decide to stick around and participate in the other activities,” Kluck said. “We’ll have polka music, corn hole contests and a parade with also things for kids such as the tractor pull.”

On Friday, the festival will include a Tarok Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature a free showing of "Smokey and the Bandit" at 7 p.m. at the movie theater and a talent contest at the same time at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 310 W. 10th St. Sunday has the most events with food served all day and the tractor pull beginning at 1 p.m. The Corn Hole contest will begin at 2 p.m. with a $20 entry fee for a two-person team. Registration for the events is 30 minutes prior.

The annual Schuyler City Wide Garage and Sidewalk Sale will follow on June 8 through June 10. According to Schuyler Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka, the sale will feature “local businesses with everything from teacher supplies to furniture to clothing.”

“The event is a great summer treat, and it gives our community members and even those from out-of-town the opportunity to go out into the neighborhoods, shop, grab food and just enjoy the community,” Jedlicka said.

Any individual or business that wants to participate can contact or visit the Chamber and pay the $25 registration fee. The Chamber will also post a map of all the available sale locations online on their Facebook page as the event approaches.

The Schuyler Public Library will play a large role in providing events for children to do this summer.

On July 3, the library’s summer reading program will begin. It is a free event with weekly meetings on Mondays at 1 p.m. for five to eight-year-olds and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for nine to 12-year-olds. Those interested should contact Mike at 402-352-2221 or email youthservices60@gmail.com. This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” which Library Director Jenny White explained is “all about friendship, teamwork, diversity and helping each other out.”

“Weekly meetings will involve a story-time, an activity or craft and snacks,” White said. “Each participant will have a reading log to record the books they read over the summer, and at the end of the program, we award prizes to our most avid readers.”

More events are listed below and can also be found on the library's Facebook page. No library card is necessary, and all events are free. White believes holding summer library events is crucial for children’s “literacy development.”

“There is something called a summer slump, when kids aren’t in school and exposed to books, that their reading level scores drop, and in the fall they have to build them up again, so if children are coming to the library and continuing to read, that keeps up that literacy level up to standard,” White concluded.

Additional summer events include:

Schuyler Teammates Golf Scramble Fundraiser at the Golf Club, 295 Higgins Dr. on June 10 at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $200 per team of four. Registration forms should be returned to Tami Wilshusen at 2404 Denver St.

per team of four. Registration forms should be returned to Tami Wilshusen at 2404 Denver St. Spongebob Musical Page to Stage Program at the Schuyler Public Library on June 13 at 1 p.m.

Touch-a-Truck event on June 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oak Ballroom for children of all ages.

International Yoga Day at the Schuyler Public Library on June 21 at 6 p.m.

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool at 8 p.m. on June 22.

at 8 p.m. on June 22. Friday afternoon movie matinee on June 23 at 2 p.m. Afternoon movie matinees will continue every fourth Friday of the month.

Fishing with Schuyler at South Park Lake on July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants can learn about and catch local fish. Those 16 and older will need a fishing license.

Virtual reality game truck at the Schuyler Public Library beginning at 1 p.m.

Bands in the Backyard on Fridays evenings in August at 7 p.m. in the back of the library.

Schuyler Labor Day Street Dance at 8 p.m. at the Homestead Center.