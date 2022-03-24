Schuyler speech team has successful season

The Warriors speech team competed at state last week, the first time since before head coach Melanie Gustafson started at Schuyler Central High School. It had been a couple of years since students have medaled that high but, on March 16, Schuyler was named the fifth place winner in the Class B 2022 State Speech Championship.

At state, seven Warriors qualified in six events.

Colin Gibbons placed third in poetry, Josue Fuentes and Janey Parra were fourth in duet acting, Elizabeth Harding was fourth in persuasive, Ben Lefdal placed sixth in interpretation of humorous prose, Piper Lefdal was seventh in dramatic interpretation (serious prose) and Gina Alba placed seventh in poetry.

Gustafson noted the team’s success this season.

“Overall, as a team, they had a combined 182 medals this year and that's pretty good. They came in the top three of half of the meets, so five of the 10 regular meets that we go to,” she said.

Notably, the Warriors placed third in the Central Conference, at which they medaled in nine of the 18 events.

“Central Conference is really difficult,” Gustafson said. “We're very proud of that.”

It was exciting to see the kids place fifth last week, she added, though she wouldn’t really consider it a surprise.

“The kids that qualified for the state meet and then eventually medaled are the kids who kind of consistently did well throughout the season,” she said. “The fine arts is so subjective that it just depends on who the judges (are) on which day … you just never quite know.”

Gustafson said she is fortunate in that she has a speech class period, which allows her to get to know the students before the speech season begins. Most speech teams get the ball rolling in December.

“We kind of started discussions in August when school started. But the real practice starts by mid-October for us,” she said. “I would say December is when we really start getting going. …After a second semester starts, then there's competitions weekly.”

Gustafson is able to bring writing and presentation elements into the class.

“We can kind of throughout that first semester, pick out who might be good at which events and so it gives us a little bit more time to just get to know our kids and get to know what we feel like might be their strengths,” she added.

There were a total of 18 kids on the Schuyler speech team this year. Participating on the team requires hours and hours of practice.

“Once their scripts are done, we try and get them into practice through the week during school as well,” she said. “We're there pretty late at night, sometimes just after school practicing. That's different than sports might be because you're can't practice together whole as one team, you're practicing each of it on its own.

“We always tell them that their little brothers and sisters don't know their script by heart, they're not practicing enough.”

The 2022 Class B Champion was York, with Gering second, Ogallala third and Omaha Skutt Catholic and Aurora tied for fourth.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

