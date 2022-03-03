Schuyler speech team places third

On Feb. 21, the Schuyler Warriors speech team placed third in the Central Conference.

The meet, which drew talent from 10 schools in Nebraska, is an important victory for the students. Their initial goal was to reach top four. They not only met it, but exceeded it, and coach Melanie Gustafson said they won’t stop going for first.

“As far as goals coming up, we have districts in a week, and their initial goal was to come in the top two in the district and we’re, cross our fingers, right on track.” Gustafson said.

The team medaled in nine of the 18 events in which they participated, with 10 of the members placing in those events, some in multiple events.

Gustafson mentioned that the top schools in the conference are larger schools who have bigger teams, but that the Warriors are still trying to take their place on the podium.

“Our conference holds the top three schools in the state. York and Aurora are always placing as a team at the state level. Having those two schools makes this meet probably the hardest one we go through in the season.” Gustafson said.

The team, Gustafson said, is also seeking to grow its numbers. With medaling team members graduating every year, they have to keep their numbers up to compete with those larger schools.

“I think if I asked the kids, their biggest goal would be to build their team because half of them are juniors,” Gustafson said. “They have taken such a pride in their speech team, I know they would say they want to get more kids involved.”

Assistant coach Chase King said while some will graduate in the coming couple years, the returning students will keep momentum.

“I know this year we had nine events place, and next year we’re going to have to continue to grow. That is definitely going to be a focus for this team.” King said.

One of the biggest challenges the students face, King noted, is that they are often in many activity groups and still manage to excel.

“Our kids are very busy. They’re all in cheer, basketball, in the musical, and they’re in the speech team, they’re being pulled to so many places,” King said. “It’s tricky, but we have some dedicated kids.”

Reach the Schuyler Sun newsroom at SCHNews@lee.net.

