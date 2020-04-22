Schuyler student Vivi Sayer qualifies for FCCLA nationals

For the first time in at least 10 years, Schuyler Central High School had a student qualify in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) national competition.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 6-12.
For FCCLA competitions, students choose a project to complete and they must research and detail every step of their progress. Once complete, a display and/or speech is presented to judges.
“They have to do a display board showing their projects and details, any issues that came up and how they dealt with those issues,” explained FCCLA co-adviser Jared Severson.
Sayer’s project consisted of creating a frock dress. Having been active in 4-H with quilting, Sayer has the perfect background for the project as it requires sewing skills. She has also constructed outfits in the past.
“It’s been a while since I’ve done one,” Sayer said.
Sayer began her dress in November and finished in December. It was a lengthy process as at times she would redo one portion of the dress to ensure the end design was perfect.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the FCCLA State Star Competition was canceled so students were not able to perform. However, the national organization used schools’ district competition scores to determine who placed in the state competition.
Sayer placed second in the Fashion Construction category.
“I was honestly really surprised,” Sayer said. “I didn’t expect to place second.”
According to Severson, this is the first time a Schuyler student has qualified for nationals in the 10 years he’s been employed with the school.
“I’m extremely proud of her,” Severson added. “Considering this is her first time competing she did extremely well.”
For the national competition, Sayer is planning to revamp the dress, which she is currently working on.
“I have to try and see if my ideas are working out,” she said.
Severson said this is Sayer’s first year participating in FCCLA. He noted that Sayer did not request or seem to need much assistance with her project; she only asked for help in ensuring she was meeting all the requirements outlined by FCCLA.
Sayer said she enjoys participating in FCCLA because it involves community service, such as reading books to children, toy drives or making pies for charity.
“I really like giving back to the community,” she said.
As for the national competition, Severson said there are three avenues the organization is considering: Hosting an in-person event in July, moving the competition online or postponing the meet until fall. No final plans have been set in stone.
Schuyler Middle School students also placed at the state level.
Rachel Folda, another FCCLA adviser, said that two groups placed just under the cutline for qualifying for nationals.
Gina Alba, Yessica Garcia and Celestyna Perez received third place in the category Focus on Children. For their project, the girls did extensive research on anxiety in elementary school-aged children.
“They (the students) went down to the elementary school a few times and worked with them,” Folda said.
The other group, consisting of Nora and Audrey Ruskamp, received fourth place in Professional Presentation. Their project centered on sleep – the girls researched the stages of sleep and created visuals on the subject.
Both middle school groups were required to prepare speeches on their projects.
“They have to walk the judges through the project,” noted Folda.
FCCLA allows students to learn how to plan for events and projects and helps them refine their public speaking skills.
Folda’s students have been very dedicated throughout participating in FCCLA.
“The girls are super dedicated,” Folda said. “They come in early, early and stay late after school. They worked their butts off. I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”
