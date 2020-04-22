Schuyler student Vivi Sayer qualifies for FCCLA nationals

Sayer placed second in the Fashion Construction category.

“I was honestly really surprised,” Sayer said. “I didn’t expect to place second.”

According to Severson, this is the first time a Schuyler student has qualified for nationals in the 10 years he’s been employed with the school.

“I’m extremely proud of her,” Severson added. “Considering this is her first time competing she did extremely well.”

For the national competition, Sayer is planning to revamp the dress, which she is currently working on.

“I have to try and see if my ideas are working out,” she said.

Severson said this is Sayer’s first year participating in FCCLA. He noted that Sayer did not request or seem to need much assistance with her project; she only asked for help in ensuring she was meeting all the requirements outlined by FCCLA.

Sayer said she enjoys participating in FCCLA because it involves community service, such as reading books to children, toy drives or making pies for charity.

“I really like giving back to the community,” she said.