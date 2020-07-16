Schuyler student wins silver at FCCLA Nationals

Sayer said there were pros and cons to the virtual event.

“When you know that you can try over and over again, you can do it until it’s to where you like it. I wasn’t as nervous because I knew that I had other chances to try again,” she said. “Then again, being in person, it is a little bit easier to perform something because you just perform and you did it and then you’re done. Whereas when you have a lot of chances and you’re just recording and submitting yourself you want to try more and more and more and it can get a little bit frustrating at times.”

Sayer decided to revamp her dress completely from the previous level of competition which took 23 hours over two weeks. This time around, she made her own pattern.

“I just wanted to change it up a little bit and design it myself,” she said.

One of her advisors, Jared Severson, praised the decision.

“It is common for a student to use same project but revamp. She took it a step further which was courageous and ambitious with all the changes made for FCCLA to be hosted as a virtual conference,” Severson said in an email Monday.

Severson noted that he helped her with some guidance as she had a lot of sewing experience before joining FCCLA.