Schuyler student wins silver at FCCLA Nationals

ViviAnne Sayer had never entered any fashion design competitions but, just this month, she won a silver medal for fashion construction in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) national competition.
Sayer is the first student from Schuyler Central High School to qualify for FCCLA nationals in at least 10 years.
“This is the first time I did it. I plan on doing this next year also,” Sayer said. “To get a silver at the national level I think that is a really great accomplishment. It’s nothing like I’ve ever done before.”
Sayer has always liked sewing and especially quilting and thought the competition would be a good way for her to learn new skills. She also wanted to try to use materials that were already at home.
“My mom actually taught me. It’s something that she has enjoyed for years. She decided to share her passion for quilting with me and I grew to really like sewing also,” she said.
This year, the competition was online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and all the presentations were online among the virtual conference last week.
“We had to submit everything by June 7 and then the conference started on July 7. So we had to wait a whole month to know how we did,” Sayer said. “It’s different than doing a performance or presentation in person.”
Sayer said there were pros and cons to the virtual event.
“When you know that you can try over and over again, you can do it until it’s to where you like it. I wasn’t as nervous because I knew that I had other chances to try again,” she said. “Then again, being in person, it is a little bit easier to perform something because you just perform and you did it and then you’re done. Whereas when you have a lot of chances and you’re just recording and submitting yourself you want to try more and more and more and it can get a little bit frustrating at times.”
Sayer decided to revamp her dress completely from the previous level of competition which took 23 hours over two weeks. This time around, she made her own pattern.
“I just wanted to change it up a little bit and design it myself,” she said.
One of her advisors, Jared Severson, praised the decision.
“It is common for a student to use same project but revamp. She took it a step further which was courageous and ambitious with all the changes made for FCCLA to be hosted as a virtual conference,” Severson said in an email Monday.
Severson noted that he helped her with some guidance as she had a lot of sewing experience before joining FCCLA.
“She has built her (confidence) over the past year, with working on her project. She made a similar project for Districts, and then she (designed) the new pattern for Nationals, which also was a new experience,” he said. “She worked and re-worked her project to achieve the perfect edges. She is also applying for a chapter officer position this fall.”
Severson said she faced a few challenges with design flaws she had to re-work and re-make a few times, but noted it was “so worth all the effort.” He added she deserves every bit of credit and became very independent with students not being allowed in school the past few months.
“She called me as she was online and was awestruck and almost speechless. I had a couple of FCCLA kids volunteering with me at summer school that all joined in on facetime to congratulate her as well,” Severson said. “I was so ecstatic and proud of all her hard work.”
Sayer said people were really happy.
“I’m so appreciative to have so many supportive people and friends out there,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
