Schuyler students have been planting trees this month

This is the second year Beyond School Bells, which is based out of Lincoln, has donated trees to Warrior Academy, Viquez noted.

Things didn’t go as well last year, she added, as the COVID-19 pandemic made a mess of plans. The trees were still donated, Viquez said, but were given to the community.

“Some of the trees were given to kids who were in the program (that year),” Viguez said.

On May 11, it was the middle schoolers’ turn to get their hands in the dirt in recognition of Arbor Day.

Shanda Hall, a media and broadcasting teacher at the middle school, leads the Tuesday gardening club for the after-school program. Hall showed the Warrior Academy students the process of planting a tree outside the building last week.

“The kids were taught the process of planting a tree from calling the Diggers Hotline so the utilities can mark underground obstructions, to the proper depth and width of a hole for the tree, as well as how to loosen a root ball, staking a young tree, and watering and fertilizing a tree,” Hall said.

Many students aren’t exposed to gardening and/or don’t know how they would provide food for themselves and their families, she added.