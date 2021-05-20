Schuyler students have been planting trees this month

Certain areas around Schuyler will be looking greener as students in the Warrior Academy after-school program have been lending a hand in planting trees.
Beyond School Bells donated trees to the after-school program. Beyond School Bells is a network of advocates aiming to improve access to and the quality of expanded learning opportunity initiatives. These initiatives strive to enhance learning in after-school and summer school programs, according to its website.
Students in Warrior Academy at Schuyler Community Schools have been planting the donated trees throughout May. The trees were donated as part of Arbor Day, which took place on April 30.
The kids planted eight trees at Schuyler Elementary School and one at Schuyler Middle School while four were sent to the Schuyler Golf Club.
The elementary school’s trees were planted behind the building on May 6, with the majority of kids in attendance at Warrior Academy helping with the project, said Kimmi Viquez, elementary coordinator for the after-school program.
Viquez said Erin Trotter, who runs the greenhouse at Schuyler Central High School, oversaw the activity.
“When Miss Trotter was over here, she talked about the importance of trees,” Viguez said. “It’s really nice to get them (the kids) into the trees and gardening.”
This is the second year Beyond School Bells, which is based out of Lincoln, has donated trees to Warrior Academy, Viquez noted.
Things didn’t go as well last year, she added, as the COVID-19 pandemic made a mess of plans. The trees were still donated, Viquez said, but were given to the community.
“Some of the trees were given to kids who were in the program (that year),” Viguez said.
On May 11, it was the middle schoolers’ turn to get their hands in the dirt in recognition of Arbor Day.
Shanda Hall, a media and broadcasting teacher at the middle school, leads the Tuesday gardening club for the after-school program. Hall showed the Warrior Academy students the process of planting a tree outside the building last week.
“The kids were taught the process of planting a tree from calling the Diggers Hotline so the utilities can mark underground obstructions, to the proper depth and width of a hole for the tree, as well as how to loosen a root ball, staking a young tree, and watering and fertilizing a tree,” Hall said.
Many students aren’t exposed to gardening and/or don’t know how they would provide food for themselves and their families, she added.
“We are working to ‘plant’ … the idea of how to be self-sustaining,” Hall said. “We (are) also talking about the beautification of their homes and private and public garden spaces. We talk about how gardening can be a stress reliever and the impact of preventing erosion by carefully choosing plants and locations. Trees, in particular, will help at school to provide shade for many years to come.
“This activity was a first for most of the kids. Like all goals of education, the benefits of teaching tree planting and gardening is that the next generation will sustain and improve our communities.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.