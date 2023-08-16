Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 210 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Aug. 11 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

The following Schuyler students were awarded degrees: Drey Keairnes, Master of Science in Education, Learning, Design & Technology; Jasmin Lopez, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Jennifer Novak, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education.