Schuyler talks opening municipal pool in 2021

The pool will also be looking for help and getting lifeguards trained, he said. Those interested can fill out an application at city offices.

“I have talked to a number of lifeguards,” she said. “We’re going to have to do an entire certification. The entire staff is going to have to be re-certified because it’s a two years certification and with the year off, that sort of went away.”

As for training, Nepper said some lifeguards can complete this with the Columbus Aquatic Center’s program.

“It may or may not work for my lifeguards and so if I need to do a class early then I can get one done,” she added. “It kind of depends on when the water is in the pool. We usually get the water in the pool about two weeks before the pool opens.”

It’s possible to do a quick lesson at that point, she noted, but it will be a balancing act because of the end of school.

Last year, Nepper had also been concerned about the family members she lives with.