Schuyler talks opening municipal pool in 2021

The City of Schuyler is planning for the municipal pool to be open this summer after it was closed last year due to concerns with COVID-19 and lifeguard availability.
Less than a year after city officials decided to close the pool, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has started and Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool Manager Veronica Nepper said she is looking forward to this season.
“I went to school and several of my colleagues work at pools and their pools were open,” Nepper said. “It kind of made me really sad that we didn’t have it open. I mean, I know the situation was kind of rough last year … I’m looking forward to having a season again.”
Nepper has been working at the pool for 40 years, and 2020 was one of the only two years in which the facility was closed. The previous time was around 20 years earlier due to bursting pipes, she added.
In 2021, Schuyler is planning a capital improvement project for the pool, City Administrator Will De Roos said. It involves repairing the bottom of the pool, which he added is a little cracked.
“That’s something we’re going to try to have done for this swimming season,” De Roos noted. “We’re going under the assumption that we’ll be able to open and have a safe environment for everyone there. So that’s the plan right now and hopefully things stay on a positive trajectory.”
The pool will also be looking for help and getting lifeguards trained, he said. Those interested can fill out an application at city offices.
“I have talked to a number of lifeguards,” she said. “We’re going to have to do an entire certification. The entire staff is going to have to be re-certified because it’s a two years certification and with the year off, that sort of went away.”
As for training, Nepper said some lifeguards can complete this with the Columbus Aquatic Center’s program.
“It may or may not work for my lifeguards and so if I need to do a class early then I can get one done,” she added. “It kind of depends on when the water is in the pool. We usually get the water in the pool about two weeks before the pool opens.”
It’s possible to do a quick lesson at that point, she noted, but it will be a balancing act because of the end of school.
Last year, Nepper had also been concerned about the family members she lives with.
Although she said she is always concerned about their well-being, even without the virus, the situation has changed. At least one loved one has received the vaccine.
“With the vaccine, it at least gives an extra layer of protection,” Nepper said. “We’ve had a year to figure out how to deal with it a little better.”
Plus as a teacher for Omaha Public Schools, she said her students have returned to class and it seems to be going OK so far.
“If we’re just smart about what our expectations are and keep vigilant, I think it should be fine,” Nepper added.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.