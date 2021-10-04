Schuyler teen passes away following car accident

A Schuyler teen passed away last week following injuries sustained from a car accident.

Veronica Vasquez, 17, was driving a passenger vehicle on Sept. 29 when she collided with a semitruck at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 91 in Colfax County, according to a press release from the Colfax County Attorney’s Office.

Veronica and her 13-year-old sister, YaNellie Vasquez, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, were in critical condition and airlifted via helicopter to two separate hospitals in Nebraska, the press release said. Veronica passed away the following day, the Colfax County Attorney’s Office announced Sept. 30.

“Our hearts go out to Veronica’s family and friends,” the press release states. “Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash, but Veronica’s injuries were too substantial for her to overcome.”

Veronica was the daughter of Jose L. Vasquez and Elvia M. Ramirez, according to her obituary which was shared by Schuyler Community Schools Monday afternoon. She had been a senior at Schuyler Central High School at the time of her passing.

Veronica was an avid reader and volunteered as an aide for the wrestling and football programs. She worked at Dairy Queen, loved nature and enjoyed taking pictures of sunsets, her obituary reads.