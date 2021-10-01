Schuyler teen passes away following car accident

A Schuyler teen has passed away following a collision in Colfax County earlier this week.

On Wednesday night, Veronica Vasquez, 17, of Schuyler, was driving a 2002 black Pontiac Grand Prix car traveling south at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 91, according to a Wednesday press release from the Colfax County Attorney’s Office. Her 13-year-old sister, Ynelei Vasquez, was a passenger in the vehicle.

A semitruck pulling a trailer containing liquid was traveling east on Highway 91. The passenger vehicle stopped at the stop sign and drove in front of the semi, causing the semi to collide with the passenger side of the car, the press release states.

The sisters were both airlifted via helicopter to two different hospitals in Nebraska.

The Colfax County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday night that Veronica was declared deceased in Lincoln on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to Veronica’s family and friends,” the press release states. “Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash, but Veronica’s injuries were too substantial for her to overcome.”

No further information was available as of Friday morning on condition of Ynelei.