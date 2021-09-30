 Skip to main content
Schuyler teens remain in critical condition following car accident
Schuyler teens remain in critical condition following car accident

Two teenagers remain in critical condition following a Wednesday night car accident in Colfax County.

A press release from the Colfax County Attorney's Office states that at 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2021, Colfax County Communications received a 911 call reporting a semi-car crash at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 91 in Colfax County. It's approximately three miles west and one mile south of Howells, Nebraska.

Witnesses reported that a semitruck pulling a trailer containing liquid was traveling east on Highway 91, the press release says. A passenger vehicle traveling south at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 91 had stopped at the stop sign and drove in front of the semi and trailer, causing the semi to collide with the passenger side of the car.

The driver of the semitruck, Rick J. Sherman, 47, of Winsboro, Texas, did not require medical attention.

According to the press release, the two occupants of the 2002 black Pontiac Grand Prix car were identified as driver Veronica Vasquez, 17, and Ynelei Vasquez, 13, both of Schuyler, were each airlifted via helicopter directly from the scene to two different hospitals in Nebraska. The two girls are confirmed to be sisters, and their medical conditions remain to be serious-to-critical as of the Thursday morning press release.

The eastbound semitruck and trailer hauling heavy cream was loaded at the time of the crash. The semi was registered to Ruan Logistics of Des Moines, Iowa.

Howells Fire and Rescue, Clarkson Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department all assisted at the scene. Nebraska State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Specialists also assisted at the scene.

