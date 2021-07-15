Schuyler to receive more than $1M in federal funds

The City of Schuyler will receive more than $1 million in federal monies from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the American Rescue Plan is giving $350 billion to state and local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent Schuyler City Council’s meeting, council members approved authorizing Mayor Jon Knutson to sign the American Rescue Plan Act in order to receive those funds.

City Administrator Will De Roos said during the meeting that the City will get two payments of $577,000.

“So over a million dollars to spend in two ways primarily: Infrastructure in the form of clean water being brought to homes, dirty water being taken away … and infrastructure (for) broadband,” De Roos said.

De Roos told the Sun on Monday that the incoming funds have yet to be allocated for specific projects.

Knutson told the Sun on Monday that broadband may be a major focus due to the Rural Broadband Bridge Act, which will invest $40 million over the next two years to establish high-speed internet in rural areas. Introduced by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of District 23, which covers Colfax County, in the last legislative session, it was approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts in May.