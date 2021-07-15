Schuyler to receive more than $1M in federal funds

The City of Schuyler will receive more than $1 million in federal monies from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the American Rescue Plan is giving $350 billion to state and local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a recent Schuyler City Council’s meeting, council members approved authorizing Mayor Jon Knutson to sign the American Rescue Plan Act in order to receive those funds.
City Administrator Will De Roos said during the meeting that the City will get two payments of $577,000.
“So over a million dollars to spend in two ways primarily: Infrastructure in the form of clean water being brought to homes, dirty water being taken away … and infrastructure (for) broadband,” De Roos said.
De Roos told the Sun on Monday that the incoming funds have yet to be allocated for specific projects.
Knutson told the Sun on Monday that broadband may be a major focus due to the Rural Broadband Bridge Act, which will invest $40 million over the next two years to establish high-speed internet in rural areas. Introduced by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman of District 23, which covers Colfax County, in the last legislative session, it was approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts in May.
“I just know that Sen. Bostelman, that was one of his one of his babies in the legislature so I'm assuming that that'll be something we'll try and somehow figure out how we can incorporate it,” Knutson said, adding that higher internet speeds will benefit businesses, government entities and residents in general.
And, he noted, infrastructure improvements are a good thing overall.
“Anytime you can improve sanitation, that will benefit the community … (and) make safer, cleaner drinking water,” Knutson said.
According to coronavirus.nebraska.gov., other government entities in Colfax County receiving coronavirus recovery funds are (for the first distribution) Clarkson, $56,017; Howells, $49,911; Leigh, $36,902; Richland, $6,372; and Rogers, $8,318.
Leaders of other government entities in Northeast Nebraska are finding themselves in a similar situation as well, with the City of David City asking for public input on how it should spend its $408,000 allotment. Nearby Platte County will receive $6,501,155, with its Board of Supervisors currently considering forming a committee to consider what the funds will be used for, according to the board’s June 22 minutes.
The first 50% of coronavirus relief funds started being distributed in May, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website, with the last portion set to be delivered about 12 months later.
“(I’m) not sure when that disbursement is happening, should be pretty quick on the first round,” De Roos said.