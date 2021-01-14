Schuyler troop celebrating 75th annversary

Schuyler Scout Troop 211 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month, said Scoutmaster Dave Gibbons.

For him, this troop is a family affair and a longtime interest. Gibbons has been the troop’s leader for the past year and grew up in a troop in Bellevue.

“I have two sons involved,” Gibbons said. “There were a lot of tremendous experiences from it for me, from the standpoint of leadership and learning and the outdoor skills that I got out of it. When I had two boys, I knew I wanted them in it.”

He and his wife have been leading their children through Boy Scouts.

“It’s good work,” Gibbons said. “It’s a lot more work than you would think.”

Still, in his position, he has been able to watch the kids grow and take on leadership roles.

“This past Sunday at our meeting, my oldest son, Colin … he’s done geocaching for a merit badge,” he said. “He led the rest of the troop through an activity with that, where it was basically using orienteering skills and teaching kids how to look on their compass and use GPS tracking information.”

He took the lead and taught the other kids to do those sorts of things, Gibbons noted.