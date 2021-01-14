Schuyler troop celebrating 75th annversary

Schuyler Scout Troop 211 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month, said Scoutmaster Dave Gibbons.
For him, this troop is a family affair and a longtime interest. Gibbons has been the troop’s leader for the past year and grew up in a troop in Bellevue.
“I have two sons involved,” Gibbons said. “There were a lot of tremendous experiences from it for me, from the standpoint of leadership and learning and the outdoor skills that I got out of it. When I had two boys, I knew I wanted them in it.”
He and his wife have been leading their children through Boy Scouts.
“It’s good work,” Gibbons said. “It’s a lot more work than you would think.”
Still, in his position, he has been able to watch the kids grow and take on leadership roles.
“This past Sunday at our meeting, my oldest son, Colin … he’s done geocaching for a merit badge,” he said. “He led the rest of the troop through an activity with that, where it was basically using orienteering skills and teaching kids how to look on their compass and use GPS tracking information.”
He took the lead and taught the other kids to do those sorts of things, Gibbons noted.
“Watching that growth out of those kids, watching the older scouts help the younger scouts and make sure they know and understand … it’s why I became an educator, why I’m in education in Schuyler today,” he added.
Gibbons works as the director of curriculum for Schuyler Community Schools.
Kerri Langemeier served as the previous scoutmaster for three years. Her son is in the troop and just achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank available.
Although the troop has made it 75 years, Langemeier said keeping memberships up is still a struggle.
Scouting has changed throughout the years, particularly its perception with kids, she added.
“Our troop is declining in numbers because, in my opinion, it’s not a cool thing to be in anymore,” she said. “You’re kind of the nerdy kid that doesn’t belong in anything else. We battle with keeping our membership up … (and) getting kids to become involved.”
Langemeier got involved when her oldest son started second grade 14 years ago. Both her sons achieved Eagle Scout ranking.
“We try to help these kids learn leadership skills and learn to be good leaders and community members,” she said. “(And) teach them the value of being a citizen and what it means to be a citizen.”
It’s phenomenal to have a troop go on this long, she noted.
Troop 211 has actually expanded to include a girl troop in Schuyler, Gibbons said, in a Monday email to the Sun.
Currently, the group is looking forward to celebrating Scout Sunday as well as their chili feed, where they will have chili and cinnamon rolls available.
Scout Sunday is a celebration of the anniversary of scouting, Gibbons noted, and oftentimes, the scouts will "publicly demonstrate their scout spirit," and wear their uniform to church.
After a year in which some meetings went online and the pandemic slowed group activities, Troop 211 will be able to have one of its annual fundraisers.
“We are actually going to do a drive through chili feed,” Gibbons said. “…COVID-19 slowed us down last spring when it first hit, but then, you know, we kind of had figured out how (we can do things).”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.