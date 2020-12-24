Schuyler unveils new performing arts auditorium

The new Schuyler Community Schools Performing Arts Auditorium that was officially competed in mid-December has already seen a lot of use.

“We had our Christmas Concert last Sunday. That was the first event,” Superintendent Dan Hoesing said. “Then we had a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday night … (Dec. 17), we had our one-act play performance for the community and (Dec. 18) we had two performances.”

Although that does it for events, for now, there is still a punch list of items to finish on the project. Plus, with so many seats, it’s easy to spread kids out, he noted.

The project was part of a $12.5 million bond approved by voters last year.

The theater construction itself took around 6 months, Hoesing said, after starting in May and finishing in mid-December.

“So we took what was the old gym … and so we remodeled that, extended the stage, put permanent seating on the bleachers … and then flexible seating on the floor,” he said. “We have enough seats for 740 in there right now, and I think that the total capacity is just under 1,000.”

The performing arts auditorium also received new acoustical treatment, he added.