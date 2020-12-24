Schuyler unveils new performing arts auditorium

The new Schuyler Community Schools Performing Arts Auditorium that was officially competed in mid-December has already seen a lot of use.
“We had our Christmas Concert last Sunday. That was the first event,” Superintendent Dan Hoesing said. “Then we had a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday night … (Dec. 17), we had our one-act play performance for the community and (Dec. 18) we had two performances.”
Although that does it for events, for now, there is still a punch list of items to finish on the project. Plus, with so many seats, it’s easy to spread kids out, he noted.
The project was part of a $12.5 million bond approved by voters last year.
The theater construction itself took around 6 months, Hoesing said, after starting in May and finishing in mid-December.
“So we took what was the old gym … and so we remodeled that, extended the stage, put permanent seating on the bleachers … and then flexible seating on the floor,” he said. “We have enough seats for 740 in there right now, and I think that the total capacity is just under 1,000.”
The performing arts auditorium also received new acoustical treatment, he added.
“New ceiling, new walls. The stage was extended 20 feet,” Hoesing said. “So now it is a full performance stage. All new lights, sound, curtains, just a really beautiful theater right now.”
Sheri Balak of the Schuyler Community Schools Foundation said she was amazed when she saw the new performing arts auditorium.
“To think that the flooring was the original flooring that they just refinished, it’s just beautiful,” Balak said. “The acoustics are wonderful.”
She added that she especially likes how the seats on the floor can be removed or reconfigured so there are flexible choices during events held there.
“This is just a vision that the school leaders have had,” Balak said. “It’s come to fruition and they’ve enabled the community to support this project.”
She noted there were three phases, with the first two phases being the cafeteria and the new gymnasium with the wrestling area.
The old gym has been transformed into this beautiful performing arts auditorium, Balak said.
Plus, she added, the arts expand the quality of a life.
“We have the opportunity to educate students’ whole mind,” Balak said.
The school also remodeled the green room and the bathrooms in that section, Hoesing noted.
“We do our core academics and then we do our vocational programs and our auxiliary programs,” he said. “We’re pretty fortunate that this fall we got to open up a new athletic end of our building and our art program. Visual and performing arts are pretty important in this community.”
It was important to do this project right, he said.
“We took a remodeled space and made it nice for our kids and our community,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komtasoulis@lee.net.