Schuyler Veterinary Clinic under new ownership

Hands have changed at the Schuyler Veterinary Clinic but the business will continue serving the Schuyler community.

Dr. Wendell Bohmont and Dr. Linda Svoboda passed the reigns to Dr. Doug Eisenmann earlier this year. Bohmont noted he retired on Jan. 14 after being at the clinic since 1975.

“I've been at it for 50 years, it was time,” Bohmont said.

Svoboda had been at the business since 1986.

“I have a passion for working with animals and working with people and this gave me kind of the best of both worlds,” she said.

Bohmont also noted developing a relationship with those who come through the clinic’s doors.

“I liked the association with the people, and to have regular clients that we got to know and we enjoyed working for,” Bohmont said.

Eisenmann received his degree in 2001, after which he worked at Schuyler Veterinary Clinic.

“I worked here for about eight years, from 2002 to 2010, and then I went to another practice and then I started my own north of town about five years ago,” Eisenmann said.

He still owns Midland Store Veterinary Clinic. For Eisenmann, taking over ownership of the Schuyler clinic is a way to expand his business while continuing to serve the community.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to expand my home base. Schuyler would be lost if this place wasn't open,” Eisenmann said. “Dr. Bohmont and Dr. Svoboda have served a lot of clients and there'd have been a hole here in Schuyler if it hadn't kept going.”

Eisenmann said customers shouldn’t notice too much of a difference. He added that he’s looking forward to serving the clients of Schuyler Veterinary Clinic. Helping the people in Schuyler is what he likes about the work, he said.

“It's a service type of industry,” Eisenmann added. “We do our best to take care of the client's needs.”

Bohmont and Svoboda will be making the most out of retirement.

“I have an acreage and some other interests,” Bohmont said, noting beekeeping and cows.

Svoboda said she will be assisting her husband, who is a farmer rancher.

“We appreciate the loyalty that we've had from our clients and our customers,” Svoboda said. “We've enjoyed working for them. And we'll enjoy seeing them post-retirement, though in a non-professional manner.”

Bohmont said he hopes the clinic continues to thrive under Eisenmann’s leadership.

“We just hope it goes along and works out for Dr. Eisenmann, that he'll have a successful business here and will continue to offer good service to our clients,” he said.

“It was a good experience and I enjoyed my time.”

