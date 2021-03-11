Schuyler Vietnam vets recognized with patriotic quilts

Decades after Schuyler Vietnam veterans returned from a controversial war, seven former soldiers were honored with patriotic quilts over the weekend.

The veterans were excited, said Jerry Mundil, who organized the fundraiser with his wife, Rose. Part of the money is set to go to the Colfax County Senior Center and the other to Patriotic Productions, which sponsors flights of honor.

“The Vietnam people never got recognized too much,” said Wayne Gilson, who has lived in Schuyler since returning from the war in 1968.

Gilson was only 18 when he deployed to Vietnam.

“What do you know at 18?” he said. “I remember when I was in the service, they would spit at you when you got back from over there, they’d come out to Oakland at the airport… I was only 21, (thinking) ‘What the heck are they spitting at us for?'”

It was a political war, Gilson said. But he added it was a nice honor to serve his country.

Gilson originally joined the military to follow in his family’s footsteps.

“My dad was in World War II,” he noted. “I was going to go to the Army. They wanted me to keep tradition in the Navy. So I went to the Navy. But I always wanted to serve my country.”