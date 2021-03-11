Schuyler Vietnam vets recognized with patriotic quilts

Decades after Schuyler Vietnam veterans returned from a controversial war, seven former soldiers were honored with patriotic quilts over the weekend.
The veterans were excited, said Jerry Mundil, who organized the fundraiser with his wife, Rose. Part of the money is set to go to the Colfax County Senior Center and the other to Patriotic Productions, which sponsors flights of honor.
“The Vietnam people never got recognized too much,” said Wayne Gilson, who has lived in Schuyler since returning from the war in 1968.
Gilson was only 18 when he deployed to Vietnam.
“What do you know at 18?” he said. “I remember when I was in the service, they would spit at you when you got back from over there, they’d come out to Oakland at the airport… I was only 21, (thinking) ‘What the heck are they spitting at us for?'”
It was a political war, Gilson said. But he added it was a nice honor to serve his country.
Gilson originally joined the military to follow in his family’s footsteps.
“My dad was in World War II,” he noted. “I was going to go to the Army. They wanted me to keep tradition in the Navy. So I went to the Navy. But I always wanted to serve my country.”
Most of his family was in the Navy, except for one who was in the Army for two years before space opened in the Navy.
He left for basic training in San Diego and said joining the military was an awakening. Many others had a tough time, he said.
“Discipline – I had enough of that at home. It was pretty easy for me,” Gilson said.
He now has a grandson who has been deployed to Afghanistan.
“I just believe in supporting your country,” Gilson added.
Another Schuyler resident, Terry Ferguson, said it was good Vietnam veterans were being recognized more.
Ferguson has lived in Schuyler his whole life, 71 years, except while he was in the service in the Army.
“That’s when they had draft lottery, when they first came out with it,” Ferguson. “My number was four.”
He spent some time in Berlin, Germany, in 1971 and part of 1972 after Vietnam.
“We had to protect the city because half of it was free and half of it was communist,” he added.
He also spent a month in Cambodia, which along with Vietnam he described as not too pleasant.
“We were all happy to leave Vietnam,” Ferguson said. “When I came back from Vietnam, I just blended in with society again. There wasn’t anybody saying ‘well, thanks for your service.’ …It was like I hadn’t even been gone.
“I appreciate that they are honoring all the veterans that were over in Vietnam,” he said.
At the end of the day, Gilson said he never regretted his service.
“The war itself, after you got older, you (think) about it, ‘oh why did we (lose) for nothing?’” he said. “It’s our freedom, but it’s freedom you pay a price for.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.