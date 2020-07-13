Schuyler welcome's Love's Travel Stop

The crowd cheered as Love’s Travel Stop employees stood in a long line and cut a red ribbon July 8 with abnormally large scissors.
The new Schuyler store opened in March but has been unable to have a ribbon-cutting due to the pandemic, said Audra Jedlicka, director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
“They’re employing a lot of local people, so it’s just exciting, and very good for our community” Jedlicka said.
The store was cleared to have a ribbon-cutting, she said, and despite COVID-19 they have done well.
“We’re thrilled to have a new business,” said Jedlicka. “Very influential to have for Cargill, huge for them, huge for our community so we’re thrilled that they’re here.”
Sen. Bruce Bostelman, D-23, also mentioned how the Love’s will impact Cargill.
Bostelman said this is a good spot for the Love’s Travel Stop, because it is near a Cargill location as well as route 30. The project employs 50 people, he said, and has been a couple years in the making.
“We’re bringing people in from different parts of the country as well as we’re employing folks from right here in the local area, and that’s very important, especially in rural Nebraska,” Bostelman said.
Bostelman spoke about companies coming in and making an investment in the community.
Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson also mentioned investment in Schuyler and officially welcomed Love’s to the community.
“We hope your stay will be a long one, a successful one and we hope the relationship between Schuyler and this business called Love’s will be a fruitful one,” Knutson said.
