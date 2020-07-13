Schuyler welcome's Love's Travel Stop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The crowd cheered as Love’s Travel Stop employees stood in a long line and cut a red ribbon July 8 with abnormally large scissors.

The new Schuyler store opened in March but has been unable to have a ribbon-cutting due to the pandemic, said Audra Jedlicka, director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.

“They’re employing a lot of local people, so it’s just exciting, and very good for our community” Jedlicka said.

The store was cleared to have a ribbon-cutting, she said, and despite COVID-19 they have done well.

“We’re thrilled to have a new business,” said Jedlicka. “Very influential to have for Cargill, huge for them, huge for our community so we’re thrilled that they’re here.”

Sen. Bruce Bostelman, D-23, also mentioned how the Love’s will impact Cargill.

Bostelman said this is a good spot for the Love’s Travel Stop, because it is near a Cargill location as well as route 30. The project employs 50 people, he said, and has been a couple years in the making.