Schuyler's first Dairy Queen opening June 1
Schuyler's first Dairy Queen opening June 1

DQ

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Schuyler will open June 1.

 SCHUYLER SUN

Schuyler's Dairy Queen is opening up just in time for summer.

The American Dairy Queen Corporation announced its new DQ Grill & Chill is set to open in town at 104 W. 22nd St. on Tuesday, June 1.

Both the dining room and drive-thru of the new Schuyler DQ Grill & Chill will be open to the public.

The restaurant will be locally owned and operated by Steve and Lori Avery, who have worked solely with the Dairy Queen® brand for the past 30 years. The seasoned restauranters are proud to share their long-standing commitment to DQ, marking this new site as the duo’s sixth franchise location to date.

“After many years of experience with Dairy Queen, Lori and I have had the pleasure of seeing firsthand the pure joy and fond memories that DQ brings to fans of all ages,” said co-owner Steve Avery. “We knew that Schuyler was the perfect place to continue this tradition, and we’re thrilled to be providing the community with a spot where locals can come together and enjoy DQ’s great food and classic frozen treats in a place that’s close to home.”

In addition to Steve and Lori, Alex Norton will be handling daily operations of the new DQ Grill & Chill in Schuyler along with Sam Nelsen as the general manager.

