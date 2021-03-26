Schuyler's Healy excited to take the reins from father

“They’re going to work on the farm some,” Joe said, in reference to his child. “(It) builds a work ethic.”

Joe has built his work ethic the same way, helping his family. His work on the farm has relieved some of the pressure as his dad has grown older, allowing John to take a day off and know the farm will be OK when he returns.

John said his son had been helping out on the farm since he was little, gesturing about a foot off the floor.

But, he had moments where he didn’t think farming was exactly what he wanted.

“I had friends that grew up in town. I played every sport there was,” Joe recalled. “We, after practice or something, we’d want to go mess around but I had to go help dad irrigate or do something like that. I thought, you know, that’s not the life I want to live. That was when I saw it as work, not a lifestyle.”

After he graduated high school, Joe attended Southeast Community College to become a John Deere mechanic. He worked at John Deere after graduating from Southeast at age 19. But in 2012, at age 20, he quit and didn’t tell his dad of his plans.