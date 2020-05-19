Schuyler's Memorial Day ceremony canceled

“The flags, they represent the thought of what was intended for this country, and we want to honor (veterans) in a special way. They did so much for our country,” Jedlicka said, noting the flags will bear the names of all local veterans who have passed on. “We want people to take notice of the names on the flags and try to find their family or neighbor, the names will be on the white part.

“They served our country, so we want that recognition to live on as an honor to them and their families.”

Hladky said he hopes people take the time Monday to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day and to remember those who bravely served their country. Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com.