Schuyler's Memorial Day ceremony canceled

Schuyler veteran organizations won’t be able to host their traditional Memorial Day ceremony, but they’re not letting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic completely stop them from honoring fallen comrades on Monday either.
Marvin Hladky, quartermaster of Schuyler Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4836, said he and other members of his organization and Schuyler’s American Legion Post 47, made the tough call to call off the annual celebration. As a result, there will be no community ceremony in the cemetery and opportunity to pay respect to veterans passed on with salutes, music, a speech, prayer and more.
“It was just because of the social distancing. Everybody’s really concerned right now in Colfax County, so it was the right decision,” Hladky said, referencing the rise in coronavirus cases in the area. “We just decided it sounded like too much.”
Although the ceremony has been scrapped for this year, fallen veterans and their families will not be forgotten. Members of both organizations will be putting small American flags on the tombstones of every veteran in the Schuyler cemetery Friday evening. The local Boys Scouts troop will be putting white crosses on each veteran gravesite.
Bigger American flags will also be on display along the entrance of the cemetery chapel and in front of the Colfax County Courthouse from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, according to American Legion Post 47 Cmdr. Lumir Jedlicka. He served in U.S. Navy from 1969-1971.
“The flags, they represent the thought of what was intended for this country, and we want to honor (veterans) in a special way. They did so much for our country,” Jedlicka said, noting the flags will bear the names of all local veterans who have passed on. “We want people to take notice of the names on the flags and try to find their family or neighbor, the names will be on the white part.
“They served our country, so we want that recognition to live on as an honor to them and their families.”
Hladky said he hopes people take the time Monday to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day and to remember those who bravely served their country. Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com.
“We still have to honor our fallen veterans,” said Hladky, who is a veteran of the U.S. Navy (he served from 1964-1966 up and down the coast of Vietnam). “This is a way to say thank you to all the front line people – doctors, EMTs, firefighters, you name it. But also, this Memorial Day weekend we need to remember our military front line who are still out there 24/7, and we need to remember the ones at the cemetery who have fallen.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
