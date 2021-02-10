Scooter’s celebrates with grand opening

Schuyler Scooter’s Coffee co-owner Shanna Turner took the giant scissors and cut the ribbon during the business' grand opening last Friday.
It never gets old, she said, laughing. A lot has changed in the six weeks since the store has opened, and millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given. Turner said her outlook is more positive for 2021.
“I’m really hoping that people will get back to meeting with people and just the more community-type feel and not so secluded,” Turner, who owns the business with her husband Andrew, said. “You know, that would be nice.”
Scooter's, 102 W. 16th St., opened for drive-through only on Dec. 21.
One of Turner’s goals is to be a meeting place for the community. She will get a chance at that in early March, when the inside of Scooters is set to open. At the moment, Scooter's is working on the lobby.
“We have everything on order," she said. "All the work on the inside that needs to be done is almost completed. We’re just now waiting on products to arrive as far as our menu board, our POS (point of sale) system for the inside orders.”
Additionally, Turner is waiting for the booths, seating and tables.
All of these items should be arriving in the next few weeks, she added.
“There’s just not a lot of places to sit and have meetings and have coffee with friends,” Turner said. “I think it will be one of those lobbies that really kind of just stays pretty steady most of the day.”
The inside of the store for the ribbon-cutting held a “good crowd,” Mayor Jon Knutson said.
The Turners are excited to be in Schuyler for their first venture outside of Omaha, Knutson added. At the ribbon-cutting, the couple was presented with their first dollar.
“(The owners and I) just couldn’t be happier with how things have started,” Knutson said. “Their drive-through was plenty busy, even while we were all there taking a picture out front of their place.”
The couple got some small-town appreciation, Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said.
"I know that they felt the warmth from Schuyler," Jedlicka said. "And they have been feeling it."
Business has been “awesome,” Turner said.
“We’ve been so busy here. The community has really received us very, very well,” she said. “We have a lot of regular customers already that we see every day. My baristas and my manager just know them by name, they see them all the time.”
It’s been really fun to get a loyal customer base so quickly, she noted.
“It does help that, obviously, it’s the only Scooter’s in Schuyler so it’s not like you’re competing with other Scooter’s around as well like we do in Omaha,” Turner said. “But it’s been so awesome.”
It’s been humbling to have a warm welcome, she added.
“We’re just really looking forward to having that relationship continue to grow,” Turner said. “It was just a really good day.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.