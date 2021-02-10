Scooter’s celebrates with grand opening

Schuyler Scooter’s Coffee co-owner Shanna Turner took the giant scissors and cut the ribbon during the business' grand opening last Friday.

It never gets old, she said, laughing. A lot has changed in the six weeks since the store has opened, and millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given. Turner said her outlook is more positive for 2021.

“I’m really hoping that people will get back to meeting with people and just the more community-type feel and not so secluded,” Turner, who owns the business with her husband Andrew, said. “You know, that would be nice.”

Scooter's, 102 W. 16th St., opened for drive-through only on Dec. 21.

One of Turner’s goals is to be a meeting place for the community. She will get a chance at that in early March, when the inside of Scooters is set to open. At the moment, Scooter's is working on the lobby.

“We have everything on order," she said. "All the work on the inside that needs to be done is almost completed. We’re just now waiting on products to arrive as far as our menu board, our POS (point of sale) system for the inside orders.”

Additionally, Turner is waiting for the booths, seating and tables.