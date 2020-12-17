Scooter's Coffee to open this year, owner says

Scooter’s Coffee will be opening in Schuyler before the end of 2020, owner Shanna Turner said.

The store will be at 102 W. 16th St., said Turner, who lives in Omaha. Right now, she is trying to get it finished. The goal, she told the Sun on Dec. 10, is to start training. Turner and her co-owner/husband Andrew originally planned to open mid-December, but it got pushed back.

“I had just opened a Scooter's here in Omaha, a second one, in May of this year, so I really wasn’t looking to open another one quickly,” Turner said. “They had approached us at corporate with this opportunity. They were going to put a corporate store in Schuyler.”

Turner had never been to Schuyler before, but came to town to visit, drove around and sat for a while.

“We really liked the town,” she said, noting its proximity to Omaha. “We decided to go ahead (and) jump on that opportunity, so we told them we would go ahead and take it.”

So far, there have been a couple of hiccups with construction, but Turner said besides that, it has been pretty smooth.