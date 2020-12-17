Scooter's Coffee to open this year, owner says

Scooter’s Coffee will be opening in Schuyler before the end of 2020, owner Shanna Turner said.
The store will be at 102 W. 16th St., said Turner, who lives in Omaha. Right now, she is trying to get it finished. The goal, she told the Sun on Dec. 10, is to start training. Turner and her co-owner/husband Andrew originally planned to open mid-December, but it got pushed back.
“I had just opened a Scooter's here in Omaha, a second one, in May of this year, so I really wasn’t looking to open another one quickly,” Turner said. “They had approached us at corporate with this opportunity. They were going to put a corporate store in Schuyler.”
Turner had never been to Schuyler before, but came to town to visit, drove around and sat for a while.
“We really liked the town,” she said, noting its proximity to Omaha. “We decided to go ahead (and) jump on that opportunity, so we told them we would go ahead and take it.”
So far, there have been a couple of hiccups with construction, but Turner said besides that, it has been pretty smooth.
The Scooter's opening comes a couple of months after a groundbreaking held for Dairy Queen and less than a year after Love’s opened, noted Audra Jedlicka, director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
Earlier this fall, Dairy Queen broke ground on a site at 104 W. 22nd St., near the Cobblestone Inn & Suites. In March, Love's Travel Stop opened off of Highway 30, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in July.
Jedlicka said the addition of Scooter's is exciting.
“We have a unique coffee shop and small-town mom-and-pop coffee shop,” she added. “Scooter's will just be a really nice addition to them.”
It’s a great location, Jedlicka said, noting that it's right at the main intersection in town.
“It will be very handy to cruise through the drive-through,” she said. “We have visited with the owners and they are very excited about our community … we’re excited for them.”
Jedlicka added there is a “huge benefit” of creating jobs for local residents.
“Not to mention just adding onto our local food chains that we’re trying to grow and add new businesses to,” she said. “We’re just so excited. (It) definitely will bring economy to our town and, like I said, more jobs.”
The owners are small-town committed, Jedlicka added, and want to participate and be involved.
Turner loves coffee and has been drinking it since she was little.
“My grandma would always make me coffee … but I don’t think I ever saw myself really, necessarily, owning a coffee shop,” she said.
In 2007, Turner started working for Scooter's in the mornings as a barista and took care of her family after her shifts. After about a year, the store was looking for a manager.
“I started managing that right at the beginning of 2009, and I managed that for three years. Then … the store that I was a manager at was a corporate location, and I ended up, after that three years, moving up into a regional manager and training position with corporate.”
She oversaw company-owned stores and was a franchise business consultant her last few years with corporate.
Eventually, Turner got tired of traveling so much for her job but still wanted to stay with the company.
“In September of 2016, I ended up opening my first location here in Omaha,” she said.
With this new store in Schuyler, Turner said she doesn’t know what to expect.
“I do know that the times that we’ve spent in Schuyler, talking to people in the community, everybody’s very excited about it,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!