Scout food drive set in Schuyler

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has solidified local officials’ decision to open the Colfax County Food Pantry last year.
“The pandemic has only skyrocketed our numbers. Last week alone, we served 122 families for a total of 508 people in less than two hours; we ran out of food,” said The Rev. Sarah Gengler, the current pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler who also helps run the local food pantry as part of the Schuyler Ministerial Association, on Monday. “This week, we’re preparing for 125 families and praying that will be enough, but I expect to run out again.”
Help is being sought and appreciated. To that end, the local council of the Boy Scouts of America will still be holding a food drive in Schuyler and throughout the area this weekend despite the pandemic.
Tracy Brandt, district executive for the Petah La Shauro District, said that Scouting for Food has been taking place for several years.
“Last year they collected over $200,000 food items which equivalents to approximately 114,000 meals,” Brandt said. “We’re hoping even though we have a pandemic happening that we can get close or exceed those numbers from last year.”
The Petah La Shauro District encompasses four counties: Colfax, Platte, Boone and Nance. Brandt said there are about 200 scouts within the district.
Scouting for Food was a chance for Scouts to go door-to-door and collect donations, but in light of the COVID-19 situation, plans have changed. This year, people are asked to bring their donations from 10 a.m.–noon to Schuyler Elementary School, 2404 Denver St., rather than Scouts going around town and collecting the goods.
“We’re asking people to just put their donations in the trunks of their cars, pull up, pop the trunk and we will grab it. They don’t have to get out of their cars,” said Dave Gibbons, scoutmaster of Troop 211. “We will take it to the pantry from there.”
Gibbons said his troop and Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie’s Girl Scouts troop, Troop 211 G, will have kids and adult volunteers on hand, wearing masks and gloves (they have plenty of hand sanitizer, too). Adults will take the donations out of trunks, while the kids will be holding up signs with instructions.
The troops are looking for nonperishable items, such as canned food, but hygiene items like toilet paper will also be accepted. Items that food pantries are specifically requesting are canned tuna, tuna helper, mac and cheese, canned fruits and canned vegetables, boxed Jell-O, boxed pudding, soups, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and Hamburger Helper. Officials are requesting that no glass items be donated.
"It’s needed. We’re all struggling right now but there are some people this has hit harder than others. This is a great opportunity for them to feed their families,” Gibbons said. “We know there is a need, so whatever people can give is an awesome help.”
Although the Scouts would normally be involved during the food drive, the adult volunteers will mostly be involved in the event.
“To keep Scouts safe, we are asking our adult volunteers to step up,” Brandt noted.
Brandt reiterated that to keep everyone safe during the food drives, people are being asked to bag or box the food items and place it into the trunk of their vehicle.
“It’s really important that they bag up their stuff they’re wanting to donate and they put it in the back of their vehicle and when they give it to the drive location, they do not get out of their vehicle,” Brandt said. “One of our scouting volunteers will pick it up.”
The Scouting for Food schedule is as follows:
*Schuyler: May 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at Schuyler Elementary School, 2404 Denver St.
*Columbus: May 16 from 10 a.m. until noon. at the public elementary schools and Pawnee Park
*Albion: May 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and May 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, both at the old fire hall located at the corner of 5th and Church streets
*Lindsay: May 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at B&B Repair, 206 Elm St.
*Newman Grove: May 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newman Grove Food Pantry, 413 Hale Ave.
Brandt noted that those in need of assistance should call their local food pantry to set up an appointment as many pantries are attempting to space out families to meet social distancing standards.
Those who can't participate in the drive this weekend can still help the pantry. Contact Gengler at 402-352-3822 or via email at schuylerpastorofpc@gmail.com.
"We're happy to pick up from porches or arrange times to meet that are convenient for people," Gengler said. "However it works best for them."
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun and Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach them via email at SCHnews@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.