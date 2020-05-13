Scout food drive set in Schuyler

Scouting for Food was a chance for Scouts to go door-to-door and collect donations, but in light of the COVID-19 situation, plans have changed. This year, people are asked to bring their donations from 10 a.m.–noon to Schuyler Elementary School, 2404 Denver St., rather than Scouts going around town and collecting the goods.

“We’re asking people to just put their donations in the trunks of their cars, pull up, pop the trunk and we will grab it. They don’t have to get out of their cars,” said Dave Gibbons, scoutmaster of Troop 211. “We will take it to the pantry from there.”

Gibbons said his troop and Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie’s Girl Scouts troop, Troop 211 G, will have kids and adult volunteers on hand, wearing masks and gloves (they have plenty of hand sanitizer, too). Adults will take the donations out of trunks, while the kids will be holding up signs with instructions.

The troops are looking for nonperishable items, such as canned food, but hygiene items like toilet paper will also be accepted. Items that food pantries are specifically requesting are canned tuna, tuna helper, mac and cheese, canned fruits and canned vegetables, boxed Jell-O, boxed pudding, soups, pasta, cereal, peanut butter, jelly and Hamburger Helper. Officials are requesting that no glass items be donated.