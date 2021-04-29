Scouts have good year with food drive

Boy Scouts in the Petah La Shauro Scouting District collected a total of 7,991.2 pounds of food; 2,717 items of food; and $222 in cash during the Scouting for Food drive held April 17.

Locally, 401 pounds of food and $45 in cash were collected in Schuyler and all items were donated to the Colfax County Food Pantry.

In the community of Columbus, the Scouts collected 7590.2 pounds of food plus $77 in cash, which was distributed to two locations in Columbus. The Simon House received 2,635.4 pounds of food and $7 in cash while the Platte County Food Pantry received 4,954.7 pounds of food and $70 in cash.

The Albion and Petersburg communities combined collected 2,287 food items for the Boone County Food Pantry. The communities of Lindsay and Newman Grove collected 430 items and $100 in cash, all of which were donated to the Newman Grove Food Pantry.

“We want to say thank you to all the communities for their support in our annual Scouting for Food, Can Food Drive,” said Tracy Brandt, district executive for the Petah La Shauro District. “Also a thank you (to) Mr. Loeffelholz for letting us put signs at the Columbus Public Schools. This is all made possible by our Scouts, siblings, parents, and Leaders of Scouting. Thank you, everyone! If anyone would still like to donate, they can, by dropping off Can Food items at anyone of these locations.”

