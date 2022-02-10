Scouts holding chili feed this weekend

Those looking forward to the "big game" this weekend and don’t want to cook can look no further than a chili feed being held Sunday at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler.

Boy Scout Troop 211 and Cub Scout Pack 211 are holding this annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will be a drive-through only and will feature homemade chili and a cinnamon roll for $5. Hot dogs will cost an additional $1.

“Cargill has always been gracious enough to donate, I want to say, about 30 pounds of hamburger for us and we divide that up our girls troop, our boys troop and the Cub Scouts,” Scoutmaster Dave Gibbons said. “Everybody makes up a gallon or two or 12 or whatever they can handle of chili. We bring that in and have them in big roasters and then people can drive through and we serve them up.”

The drive-through form is being held due to, in part, the COVID-19 pandemic and because there’s not enough scouts to staff an in-person event, Gibbons said.

“We just don't have the numbers of scouts that we need to run it as an indoor, sit down, serve everybody up sort of activity anymore,” he added. “We're keeping it as a drive-through this year because it did really well last year.”

Proceeds from the chili feed will benefit the local scouts.

“Our costs of rechartering have gone up. We've got maintenance on the cabin that we need to do and get done. And there's always scouts going to summer camp…” Gibbons said. “One hundred percent of this goes the troops in the pack tao help us with what we need to do.”

Gibbons said the chili feed will be perfect for those who won’t want to prepare a meal on Sunday.

“Maybe people won't be that interested in cooking up a big lunch because they're going to get ready to watch … the big game,” he said, noting the fundraiser is always held this time of year but chose Sunday because of the biggest football game of the year being held that day.

Gibbons said organizers are hoping for another successful event this weekend like in previous years.

“Last year we ran out of chili so I hope that same thing happens again,” he said. “I hope that we have enough chili but we still run out, because that just means that we'd have a good turnout.”

Later on in February, a Schuyler FFA Alumni Pancake Feed will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 20 at the Schuyler Central High School cafeteria. The event will be a free will donation and visitors can either dine-in or use the drive-through. The drive-through will be on the south side of the school by the main doors. There will be a split-the-pot raffle, bake sale and people can bring a sample of their well water tested while they enjoy their breakfast. Donations from the pancake feed will go to scholarships.

A few days later on Feb. 23, a free will donation soup and sandwich supper will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1922 Colfax St. Soups will include chili, chicken noodle and goulash while featured sandwiches include egg salad, chicken salad and ham. People can dine-in, come and pick up their meal or utilize a drive-through. Those who want to pick up their meal should call ahead at 402-352-3560.

