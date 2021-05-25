SCS Foundation announces distiguished alumni

The Schuyler Community Schools Foundation on May 16 presented four Distinguished Alumni Awards during the SCHS graduation ceremony.
The award celebrates the lives of Schuyler alumni who have made significant contributions to their communities, their states and the nation. The Distinguished Alumni Award is not only a tribute to individuals and their families. It is hoped that their stories inspire the Schuyler's youth to also make significant contributions to society. Distinguished Alumni plaques are displayed in the Commons Area near the school’s east entrance. The 2021 SCS Foundation Distinguished Alumni are Gerald Ehernberger, Sr., Milo Gene Harmon, Terry W. Keeler and Gregg D. Sucha, PhD.
Gerald Ehernberger - Community Builder
Gerald Ehernberger (1879-1975), one of Schuyler's early pioneers, did not complete 12 grades of school. Following his last school year, he went to work in a brickyard cutting the bricks needed to build the 1893 Schuyler High School.
By age 25 he had become the secretary-treasurer of Schuyler's Wells-Abbott-Nieman, Inc., one of the world's largest hard winter wheat flour mills. In 1918, he became president of Wells-Abbott-Nieman with worldwide distribution of Puritan Flour. From 1909-1922, he invested and sold thousands of acres of land in Colfax County. In 1929, he began Golden West Grain Co. in several area communities and served as president of the Nebraska Grain and Feed Association. In 1948, he spearheaded the fundraising drive to build Schuyler Memorial Hospital, Inc.
Later he became chairman of the Board of Trustees of Schuyler Memorial Hospital, Inc. In 1954, he received the Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award for performing “unselfishly for the benefit of his neighbors”. In 1955 he was named vice-president and director of the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Schuyler. Throughout his lifetime he made generous contributions to community churches and institutions. His investment in Schuyler and in Colfax County provided opportunities for several generations of residents.
Gerald and his wife, Anna, raised their four children, Adrian, Lumir, Rose, and Gerald Jr., at their home in Schuyler and on the Fuller Ranch north of Schuyler.
Gene Harmon - Athlete/Minister
Gene Harmon, Class of 1970, graduated from Creighton University, Omaha, with a business degree in 1975. Gene started all four years on the Schuyler High School basketball team maintaining a 24.3 points per game scoring average ending his career at Schuyler with 1466 points. As a sophomore, he was a key player on the 1968 Class B State Championship team. Referred to as the “Jolly Green Giants,” the Schuyler Warriors were considered by some to be the best Class B team of all time.
As a junior he scored 53 points against York to set a single game school record. During the track season Gene set records in the shot put and hurdles. In 1970, he won the All Class State Gold Medal in the high hurdles. His school record in the 120 meter high hurdles remained unbroken at the time of his SCS Distinguished Alumni induction in 2021. Gene was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. On the Creighton University basketball team he became the leading scorer. In 1974, he received the AP Honorable Mention All-American Award and left Creighton as the school's fourth leading all-time scorer. At the end of his college career he was drafted by the Boston Celtics. In 1985 he was inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame.
After college, Gene worked as a golf professional and then followed in his father's footsteps and joined the ministry. He and his wife Joan were pastors in Lewisville, Texas. His parents were the late Milo and Maxine Harmon.Gene Harmon died Dec. 11, 2015. At his request, he was buried.
Terry W. Keeler – NASA engineer
Terry W. Keeler, Class of 1969, graduated as the Salutatorian of his class.
After high school he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska and a Master of Engineering, Systems Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Dayton, Ohio. When he entered active duty in the Air Force, he supported the checkout and launching of the Titan IIIC rocket booster used to place satellites into orbit and launch space probes such as the Viking explorers that landed on MARS. His next assignment was to Johnson Space Center to support the Space Shuttle program as flight controller. After separating from the Air Force, Terry became a contractor where he provided support to the Space Shuttle program from the first flight through the 135th flight and to the International Space Station flight control effort. Upon retirement from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel, he joined the Texas Air National Guard working with the Communications Installation Unit. At the Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas, he contributed to development of the Boeing Starliner vehicle, one of the commercial crew vehicles to be used to transport crews to the International Space Station. He supported the first test flight of this vehicle as a certified operator for the Command and Data Handling system, the onboard computer system. He is married to the former Rebecca Huss.
Gregg D. Sucha – Research scientist
Gregg D. Sucha, Class of 1977, was born and raised in Schuyler. In 1977, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Dr. Sucha earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. In 1985 he earned a Master of Science in Optics and in 1992 a Ph.D. in Optics from the University of Rochester, Rochester, Michigan.
He began his career as a research assistant in the Laboratory for Laser Energetics at the University of Rochester. He has been a research scientist for AT&T Bell Labs, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and IMRA America, Inc. Since 2005, he has been the lead research scientist at LUNA Innovations, Ann Arbor, Michigan. He holds patents on several laser inventions and has co-authored a book on ultrafast lasers.
Within his community Dr. Sucha has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Manchester Men's Club and has been president of the United Methodist Men. Dr. Sucha has given of his time and musical talents to both his church and community. He has mentored youth programs, led liturgy and provided free guitar lessons. He has volunteered for the River Folk Music and Arts Festival and is a member of the Riverfolk Cajun Band. Dr. Sucha has volunteered for over 10 years with the national organization, Moms Demand Action, advocating for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.