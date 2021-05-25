SCS Foundation announces distiguished alumni

After high school he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska and a Master of Engineering, Systems Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Dayton, Ohio. When he entered active duty in the Air Force, he supported the checkout and launching of the Titan IIIC rocket booster used to place satellites into orbit and launch space probes such as the Viking explorers that landed on MARS. His next assignment was to Johnson Space Center to support the Space Shuttle program as flight controller. After separating from the Air Force, Terry became a contractor where he provided support to the Space Shuttle program from the first flight through the 135th flight and to the International Space Station flight control effort. Upon retirement from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel, he joined the Texas Air National Guard working with the Communications Installation Unit. At the Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas, he contributed to development of the Boeing Starliner vehicle, one of the commercial crew vehicles to be used to transport crews to the International Space Station. He supported the first test flight of this vehicle as a certified operator for the Command and Data Handling system, the onboard computer system. He is married to the former Rebecca Huss.