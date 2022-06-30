SCS looking into school resource officer program

Over the past couple of years, school resource officers (SRO) have become more prevalent in schools across America. Schuyler, as a growing community with several community schools, was confronted with the topic at a June 20 school board meeting.

The meeting was held in regards to many issues, but SROs took over most of the conversation. Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber and Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie were brought in to speak to their experiences with such.

"I came from the police department in Lincoln that was heavily involved with the school resource officer program," Farber said.

Farber added that in Lincoln, he recalled there being an SRO (or the equivalent thereof) when he was in school, and that when he was a rookie, that officer was still on the force.

"He came by the public school - junior high quite regularly and put on presentations, came to our class, talked about safety, bike safety, you name it," Farber said.

Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education President Rich Brabec said the board is currently investigating possibilities for such a program, but has no definitive answer at present.

"I don’t think anyone has made a decision that we should do this or shouldn’t, it’s open ended at this point," Brabec said.

Brabec added that in that investigative process, there lies a myriad of smaller topics and hypothetical questions to pose regarding usage, cost effects on the systems in place.

"We all have some learning to do and understanding how it may or may not impact certain things we’re doing today and how to bridge those gaps between the differences," Brabec said.

Farber said something similar in that a lot of questions have yet to be asked, but he and the police department are there to answer any questions the schools may have for them.

"It's important to get those things ironed out ahead of time, part of the research into if we want to go down that road," Farber said. "I encouraged them (saying), 'I'll be here, I'll be a resource.'"

To conduct said research, the board is forming a committee to investigate the matter, looking at how it has affected other schools to have or not have the program in place, Brabec said.

"We'll have the committee look at the info that is out there with studies on different things in regards to having or not having one, inquire with local schools why they do or don't have them, and use that to base our arguments on," Brabec said.

Farber said SROs are a supplementary program, not meant to impact, replace or affect any existing program other than perhaps supporting them.

"An SRO is not exclusive, it is a program that is made to really work well with any program. It shouldn't impede or cause any issues with existing programs or approaches the school has," Farber added.

An issue both sides are investigating is cost. An SRO is an officer who is more or less dedicated to working in the school, Farber said, which affects the participating officer's assignment.

"Some work in the schools on assignment, maybe two or three schools. Either way if an officer is dedicated to a school or set of schools, they devote all their time to that school," Farber said.

Farber added that with the re-assignment comes discussion on the department's end regarding pay and scheduling.

"No doubt, dedicating a person to the school, if we went down that route, would require that area to be looked at: personnel, budgeting, overtime. A lot of questions come into play," Farber said.

Farber said the department can work with that re-assignment, he thinks, but that assignment can't affect the department's ability to serve the community of Schuyler.

"One thing we wouldn't want to do is not be able to provide police services to our city of Schuyler. There, in effect, is one issue: staffing. We might need to look at financing at some point," Farber said.

Brabec said the committee still has yet to discuss many details on the matter, but that they will look at the assigned officer's responsibilities, roles and what they can and cannot do.

"It's part of the learning process of what we need to understand," Brabec said. "Roles both parties play and lines not to cross, we don't know what those are, and that's part of that learning process."

Farber also said job boundaries are an important topic in the discussion and learning process because many do not understand exactly what the police, and more specifically SROs, can legally do.

"They can help the school, provide that liaison between law enforcement and staff, when there's issues that come up or questions about legality," Farber said.

Farber elaborated that the liaison duties fall in a long list of qualifications an SRO would need to be considered for the position.

"They're much more than just a security guard on campus, they're involved in threat assessment, also officers who've had extensive behavioral education training," Farber said. "Always a resource, maybe teach civics classes, help out instructors, sometimes they're an informal counselor."

More importantly, Farber said, they would be an already exceptional officer who knows Schuyler and its people. He added that some communities' SROs have backgrounds in education, even.

"Our community we would definitely want someone that’s bilingual, from Schuyler who is familiar with community, come up through Schuyler school system, lives here, really wants to be part of something special," Farber said.

No definitive decisions will be made for some time, Brabec said, as the committee will have to conclude its investigation, then the information will go to the board for consideration.

"The likelihood is that this'll be studied for the upcoming year, we can understand the pros and cons of having a school officer," Brabec said.

He added that the actual hiring process would be between the school and the city, and would likely be up to the police department and city to establish that understanding.

"If it ends up that this is something we should do, I don't think we actually do the hiring, the city or police do it, but this lets us learn more about it and that's where we're at currently," Brabec said.

