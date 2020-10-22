SCS planning to stay in-person

Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hoesing was a little nervous going into this school year. He didn’t know if in-person school would last past Labor Day.
But now, the first quarter has just ended. Students are on their fall break and Hoesing said their numbers are proving schools are the safest place to be for kids. Although it’s tough to be making all the decisions right now, Hoesing said he’s never had to be perfect before and he can’t be now.
“We’re going to do our best and if something didn’t work, we’ll have to look at how we change,” Hoesing said.
Although SCS will remain in its current operational zone -- yellow -- Hoesing said they will be buttoning up some measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll tighten up a little bit because most of our isolations or exclusions from school came from the lunch tables where masks were down for more than 15 minutes,” Hoesing said. “What we’ve asked our kids is, if you pull that mask up when you’re not eating, before and after, and we can keep that under 15 minutes, then we don’t have to isolate your tables, should someone have a positive in the family.”
A lot of kids are supportive of not being sent home from school like that, he added.
Another place to tighten up mask-wearing is for athletics. Hoesing said the district is thinking about masks in locker rooms and using masks while not in competition
“That’s where some of where the teams that we’ve had excluded or had to go home on a quarantine, were a result of having masks down when they weren’t in competition,” he noted.
In the Oct. 12 COVID report available through the school’s board meeting website, Schuyler Community High School had eight recovered students and four recovered staff. There were no new positive staff or students.
But, there were nine students out on protocol, two students quarantined and one student pending results.
Since Aug. 12, a total of 13 staff and nine students have tested positive for COVID-19, the report says.
In an early September situation update from the East-Central District Health Department, the department wrote that “weak adherence with schools’ mask and social distancing policies had resulted in dozens of close contacts with COVID-positive persons across multiple extra-curricular programs within the health district.”
In early October, the department wrote the pattern of COVID transmission was outside classroom settings.
In the most recent update from Oct. 16, ECDHD mentioned the new “epicenter of community spread cases within the district” was weddings and other large and small gatherings.
Hoesing said the district planned to use masks not as a punishment but as a way to stay in school and participate in athletics and other activities.
Fall break ends the Oct. 23, and Hoesing said they plan to stay in school in-person.
“We’ve got a three-week push basically between this break and Thanksgiving and then another three week push onto Christmas,” said Hoesing, who added they plan to give people the right breaks and the right support. “We’re going to stay with the things that we’re doing right now because they seem to be working.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!