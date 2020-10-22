SCS planning to stay in-person

Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hoesing was a little nervous going into this school year. He didn’t know if in-person school would last past Labor Day.

But now, the first quarter has just ended. Students are on their fall break and Hoesing said their numbers are proving schools are the safest place to be for kids. Although it’s tough to be making all the decisions right now, Hoesing said he’s never had to be perfect before and he can’t be now.

“We’re going to do our best and if something didn’t work, we’ll have to look at how we change,” Hoesing said.

Although SCS will remain in its current operational zone -- yellow -- Hoesing said they will be buttoning up some measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.