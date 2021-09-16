SCS recognized with Grower Award

“There’s goals of drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep, mental health plus physical activity – walking, exercising. It touches all aspects of wellness,” Reha said, adding there are also events held throughout the school year.

“One thing that we do every year is that we sponsor a health fair for our employees where they can get a complete blood draw analysis at the school. We usually have quite a few employees participate in that and that’s free of charge …”

Reha noted the school district’s wellness day option was a big factor for SCS receiving this year’s award.

Reha, who worked as a nurse at SCS for 13 years, said she’s seen employees benefit from the wellness program.

“I would say I think there’s at least an interest in wellness and an awareness of maintaining your health or achieving better health,” Reha said. “It’s not only just about exercise, it’s about whole-body health; mental health, emotional health, dietary needs and workplace happiness.”

Other 2021 Governor’s Wellness Award winners were Educational Service Unit 4 in Auburn, Sower; Hastings Public Schools in Hastings, Grower; Head Start Child & Family Development Program in Hastings, Grower; and Raymond Central Public Schools in Raymond, Sower.