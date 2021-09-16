SCS recognized with Grower Award

Due to its efforts to improve employee wellness, the Schuyler Community Schools District has received a 2021 Governor’s Wellness Award.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recognized recipients of this year’s awards on Sept. 9. A total of five organizations received awards, with three given the Grower Award and two being recognized as Sowers. The Sower Award is given to organizations for their efforts in establishing wellness programs.
According to a press release from Ricketts’ office, Schuyler Community Schools received the Grower Award for “having demonstrated measurable improvement in employee health behaviors.”
SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said the school district has previously received a Governor’s Wellness Award.
“Staff can donate a leave day and then we pay for a portion of their membership to a fitness center,” Hoesing said. “And then they (the schools) run a lot of different activities throughout the year for health and wellness.”
According to former SCS head nurse Carol Reha, SCS received the Sower Award around seven years ago and previously received Grower recognition about four years ago.
Reha, who retired in May, said the school district has had its wellness program for about 10 years. For the program, employees are given goals each month with progress being tracked online or on paper, Reha noted.
“There’s goals of drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep, mental health plus physical activity – walking, exercising. It touches all aspects of wellness,” Reha said, adding there are also events held throughout the school year.
“One thing that we do every year is that we sponsor a health fair for our employees where they can get a complete blood draw analysis at the school. We usually have quite a few employees participate in that and that’s free of charge …”
Reha noted the school district’s wellness day option was a big factor for SCS receiving this year’s award.
Reha, who worked as a nurse at SCS for 13 years, said she’s seen employees benefit from the wellness program.
“I would say I think there’s at least an interest in wellness and an awareness of maintaining your health or achieving better health,” Reha said. “It’s not only just about exercise, it’s about whole-body health; mental health, emotional health, dietary needs and workplace happiness.”
Other 2021 Governor’s Wellness Award winners were Educational Service Unit 4 in Auburn, Sower; Hastings Public Schools in Hastings, Grower; Head Start Child & Family Development Program in Hastings, Grower; and Raymond Central Public Schools in Raymond, Sower.
Organizations must apply for the awards, and applicants must provide information on leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy support and evaluation of outcomes. Since the inception of the Governor’s Wellness Award in 2008, 485 awards have been conferred statewide.
Although Reha no longer works at SCS, the program remains in place with counselor Paula Kment serving as wellness coordinator. Reha noted her excitement in learning that SCS received another wellness award.
“I felt that we do run a good program, and I was proud that they recognized that because I have been proud of our program and what we do for our employees,” Reha said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.