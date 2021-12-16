SCS sees results of NSCAS testing

Schuyler Community Schools recently gained insight into its students’ proficiency levels as part of a statewide assessment from the Nebraska Department of Education.

The Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) was administered in spring 2021 to help better understand how students are performing academically in math and English Language Arts (ELA) as part of the COVID-19 academic recovery efforts.

This past spring's assessment was a pilot test of a new assessment in a new online format, the report noted. The results were not intended for public release but the U.S. Department of Education would not allow the state of Nebraska to go a second year in a row without reporting assessment results. The data had not been released the previous year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in the third through eighth grades took the assessment.

According to NSCAS data provided to the Schuyler Sun, overall SCS students have met state requirements in math but are lagging behind in ELA. The data states that 37% of Schuyler students are meeting the expectations, as compared to the state’s 48%.

“Please remember that the ELA assessment is not exactly testing whether or not our students can read, it is testing concepts such as analyzing and using semantic relationships to determine the meaning of words, aid in comprehension and improve writing or analyzing and explaining the relationships between elements of literacy text,” a NSCAS report from SCS states.

“I just don't think that we're hitting all of the standards to the level of rigor that we need to be in our language arts right now,” SCS Curriculum Director Dave Gibbons said.

Gibbons noted that the district’s curriculum teams and grade level teams will be reviewing where improvements can be made.

“Not just a third through eighth grade level because … this is a kindergarten, first, second grade issue as well,” he added. “We need improvements to happen there so that our kids can … be more prepared to improve at third grade.”

Gibbons said the school district is looking into what might be contributing to that ELA score. Although a large number of the SCS student population is bilingual, he added, that’s not considered a factor.

Additionally, the state has released new language art standards, which will require also require an adjustment in curriculum, he said.

“So we will be making some adjustments in that range in terms of really examining those standards and developing what we need our priorities to be, and making sure that we are writing daily learning targets that really hit the level and move up to level of rigor that they need to be for that to meet that standard,” Gibbons said.

Accountability testing for those at the high school level is done through the administration of the ACT, per state statute.

The NSCAS ACT data shows that older Schuyler students are behind the state’s requirements: in ELA 21% of Schuyler students are meeting ELA expectations, as compared to the state’s 46%; in math 18% of Schuyler students to the state’s 44%; and in science 31% of Schuyler’s students to the state’s 50%.

According to the report, SCS had 100% participation in the assessment while statewide there had been 94%.

“Each school district was different, in different in how they were able to test and different in how they were able to be in school last year,” Gibbons said. “…Some school districts had a harder time actually being in in session on campus than other districts did. We were year round … doing pretty well.

“We actually are right in line with what any of those other school districts are doing, in fact we're outdoing a lot of other districts … that have similar demographics to us.”

