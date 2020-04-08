Sen. Bruce Bostelman seeks second legislative term

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard has announced he will seek reelection to the Legislature.
"From Second Amendment issues to helping protect unborn life, I have been putting my conservative principles to work," Bostelman said.
"In my second term, I will continue to fight for meaningful property tax relief and to bring consistent conservative leadership to the Nebraska Unicameral," he said.
Bostelman lives on a family farm near Brainard and served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years after enlisting following his graduation from high school. He acquired a degree in business management from Bellevue University in 2002.
During his first term in the Legislature, Bostelman said he has worked to increase the property tax credit relief fund, supported pro-life and pro-Second Amendment legislation, opposed an effort to repeal the death penalty and supported bills to benefit veterans, as well as legislation to strengthen state laws against human trafficking.
Bostelman said he has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr and the Nebraska Republican Party.
In 2016, Bostelman ousted former Sen. Jerry Johnson of Wahoo, a fellow Republican, from his seat in the nonpartisan Legislature following the endorsement of Ricketts.
District 23 includes Butler and Saunders counties as well as most of Colfax County.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSDon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!