Sen. Bruce Bostelman

Dear Friends -

This year has been a whirlwind for all of us here in the 23rd District. As we continue to deal with the overall effects of the coronavirus and work towards a full recovery from last year’s flooding, I would be honored to earn your support for a second term. Over the past four years we’ve achieved so much together, and I want to briefly share a few highlights from that work.

Property Tax Relief: Since day one, I’ve been fighting for property tax relief for you. This year, LB 1107 delivered $650 million in property tax relief. This bill provides the property tax relief Nebraska’s families, agriculture producers, small businesses and homeowners desperately need. The bill also includes a provision that grows this property tax relief so that it continues to provide meaningful relief over time. Thanks in part for great collaboration on property tax relief, I have earned the support of the Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Pro-Life: I believe that life begins at conception, and over the last four years, I’ve voted for every pro-life bill in the Legislature. This year, I supported LB 814, which banned dismemberment abortion in Nebraska. I am Nebraska Right to Life’s pro-life incumbent, and have the endorsement of former District 23 pro-life Sens. Loran Schmit and Chris Langemeier.