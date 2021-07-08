 Skip to main content
Senior Citizen Center July 12-16
Senior Citizen Center July 12-16

For more information, meal inquiries or reservations call 402-352-5009.

Menu

July 12-16

Monday: Ham & Potato Au Gratin, green beans with onions, strawberries with Bananas, Cornbread muffin; 11:30 a.m. Angels Care Community Classroom 

Tuesday: Egg and Cheese Casserole, Carrots, Peaches and Pineapple, Cinnamon Rolli;10:15 a.m. Bingo

Wednesday: Cream of Potato Soup, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Marinated Cucumbers & Tomato salad, Fresh fruit cup; 9:15 a.m. Bridge 

Thursday: Beef Taco Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, onion and Cheese, Bean Salad, peaches 

Friday: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Italian Blended Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Pear Crisp; 1 p.m. Bingo

 

