Senior Citizen Center June 21-25

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, it is recommended that you call the Center to verify the status of the dining room. For more information, meal inquiries or reservations call 402-352-5009.
Menu
June 21-25
Monday: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed potatoes and gravy, California Blend, Strawberry Rhubarb crisp.
Tuesday: Baked Ham, oven Potatoes, Broccoli, blueberries and bananas. 10:15 a.m. Bingo.
Wednesday: Meatballs with Gravy, Baked Potato, Green peas and carrots, Fruit Cocktail.
Thursday: Taco Salad with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese, salsa, tortilla chips, Spanish Rice, Pineapple pudding. 12:00 David Place Trivia Time
Friday: Tuna Salad Sandwich, Garden Vegetables, Pasta Salad, Mixed Fruit Cup.