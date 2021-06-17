 Skip to main content
Senior Citizen Center June 21-25
SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER

Senior Citizen Center June 21-25

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, it is recommended that you call the Center to verify the status of the dining room. For more information, meal inquiries or reservations call 402-352-5009.

Menu

June 21-25

Monday: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed potatoes and gravy, California Blend, Strawberry Rhubarb crisp.

Tuesday: Baked Ham, oven Potatoes, Broccoli, blueberries and bananas. 10:15 a.m. Bingo.

Wednesday: Meatballs with Gravy, Baked Potato, Green peas and carrots, Fruit Cocktail. 

Thursday: Taco Salad with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese, salsa, tortilla chips, Spanish Rice, Pineapple pudding. 12:00 David Place Trivia Time

Friday: Tuna Salad Sandwich, Garden Vegetables, Pasta Salad, Mixed Fruit Cup.

